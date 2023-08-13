MadameNoire Featured Video

Fataaim Muhsinin claims viewing her late grandmother at a Macon, Georgia-based funeral home was more traumatizing than she ever imagined it be.

The heartbroken granddaughter told WGXA she saw maggots in her beloved grandmother’s face when she visited Glover Memorial Mortuary a year prior. She recalled feeling hot when she visited and wondering why the funeral home wasn’t cold, especially to store dead bodies properly.

“The was no air conditioning or anything on so I was like — I was hot. Then when I looked back at the video [of my grandmother’s body] and when I went to touch my grandma’s skin, I could see her skin moving.”

“I stood up, and I was like, ‘I’m trippin’ I have to be.’ And there were maggots from the sides of her face, from the lip opening and the ear and the nose,” Fataaim disturbingly recounted.

WGXA didn’t disclose the late matriarch’s name, but the source did include Fataaim’s footage, which allegedly showed the crawling insects she saw.

The granddaughter said an employee dismissed her qualms about the body’s storage when she alerted them about her grandmother’s state she visited. A staff member, whom she referred to as Mr. Joe, reportedly told Fataaim that she was overcome with grief and seeing things. When Glover Memorial Mortuary was asked to comment on Fataaim’s story, the wife of executive director Rev. Dr. Walter Glover spoke on his behalf.

“That woman is mad. She viewed her body a year ago, so we won’t be giving any interview with you,” she told WGXA.

Fataaim wants the Macon funeral home to be held accountable for the allegedly improper way her grandmother’s body was stored.

The distraught family member says her grandmother was treated like like “trash.” Fataaim tearfully noted that the late matriarch deserved more than she received after her passing.

“She was life, so much life. I lived with her since I was three. I’m 24 now… I just feel like they would have done her better than that… I’m just angry. It’s hard to stand right here right now,” Fataaim emotionally said as she remembered her late grandmother.

On Facebook, Glover Memorial Mortuary claims its “sole objective is to provide the highest level of service and persona.”

