MadameNoire Featured Video

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have revealed the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joy, and the couple built up the big news with a little suspense for fans.

On July 31, the 41-year-old tennis champ took to Instagram with a sweet video that contained highlights from her beautiful baby shower and gender-reveal party.

In one clip, the 23-time Grand Slam champion could be seen holding a blue and pink Crayon alongside her hubby and daughter, Olympia. Ohanian, 45, flashed a smile at the camera as he held on to a cut out of a baby bodysuit. Olympia, 5, waved around a badge that read, “Number 1 Sister” as she celebrated the big reveal party with her superstar parents.

The video quickly panned to Williams hugging her father, Richard, and other attendees as they entered the festive party. In the caption, the Wimbledon star teased her gender reveal video and asked fans if they could guess what she was “having.”

“Judging by the shape of the belly, I guess it’s a girl,” one user penned.

“Low carrying, it’s a boy,” another fan chimed in.

Hours later, Williams dropped the YouTube link for her gender reveal, but viewers were hit with more suspense throughout the adorable flick.

The cute video initially captured Serena getting ready for her “baby shower-slash-gender” reveal party as she rocked a pink and white mini skirt and a large white crop top that exposed her big belly bump.

Williams said she was repping “team pink” all the way. “I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she told fans. “I’m very excited.”

Viewers were then thrown into the thick of the athlete’s festive outdoor party. Rainbow-colored balloons were scattered all throughout the party, and attendees were greeted with a big sign that read “Our Next Great Adventure.” Partygoers danced and relaxed on blankets tossed around the event as they waited for the big reveal.

Before the main event, Ohanian told fans that he wanted to play a little trick on his wife. Instead of ordering a pink or blue cake, the Reddit co-founder purchased a yellow cake to confuse the tennis star.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he whispered into the camera. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job, and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. There’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Play

Ohanian was spot-on with his prediction. When Williams cut into the cake and saw that it was yellow, she smiled and attempted to smush the sweet treat smack dab in the middle of her husband’s face.

After the funny joke, Ohanian launched into the real reveal.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights,” the soon-to-be father of two said before asking everyone to “draw” their “attention to the heavens.”

The family and guests looked up to see a beautiful light show filled with pink, blue and yellow fluorescent lights. After a few minutes, the stunning lights spelled out the word “Girl,” which sent the entire party into a big applause. Williams, Olympia and Ohanian hugged each other as they celebrated the big news.

In May, the tennis icon dropped the news of her second child while sharing photos of her beautiful ensemble for the Met Gala. One picture captured Williams palming her burgeoning belly bump.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the soon-to-be mother of two captioned her photo carousel.

Williams said “I do” to her husband in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Olympia that same year.

Congrats to the happy family! We can’t wait to see your adorable baby girl.

RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams Gifted Virgil Abloh-Inspired Sneakers From Nike During US Open