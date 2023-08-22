MadameNoire Featured Video

Athlete Jordan Chiles is gearing up to show off her prowess at the nation’s upcoming professional gymnastics competition.

Chiles posted on Instagram Aug. 15 about her excitement for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The 22-year-old Olympian shared a photo of herself in the air donning a vibrant red leotard. She captioned it, “Ready for championships!!! Y’all ready for another party 🎉?”

The event goes down at the SAP Center in San Jose, California from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27. It includes both male and female participants at the Junior and Senior levels.

Chiles will compete in the national gymnastics competition against her close friend and fellow gymnast, Simone Biles. The gymnastic besties are among 27 other faces in the Senior Women’s Championship matches Aug. 25 and Aug 27.

Biles is considered the sport’s G.O.A.T. — but Chiles is highly respected in her own right for her dedication to the mat. The latter is currently a contender for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which will be bestowed in late September. According to the Los Angeles Times, Chiles is also set on being selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old made history at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships with Konnor McClain and Shilese Jones. The trios’ medal wins made it the first time only Black women filled the All-Around podium.

In addition to her athleticism, Chiles is also a voice who combats some of the sport’s most touchy topics. In 2021, the silver medalist Olympian opened up about how a coach’s body shaming negatively influenced her mental health.

We wish Chiles and Biles lots more success and years of friendship as they keep the sports world on its toes. Read more about Black girls killing it in the gymnastics game below.

