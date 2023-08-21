MadameNoire Featured Video

Akbar V loves to flaunt her deformed toes and feet on Instagram proudly. While some fans love to see the rapper standing tall in her truth, a few folks on social media are getting a little tired of seeing her unique feet plastered across the app, including Nicki Minaj .

On August 20, the Pink Friday rapper had to show her friend Akbar a little tough love when the femcee took to Instagram to share a picture of her deformed toes for the umpteenth time. In the photo, the 33-year-old hip-hop star rocked a French pedicure on her piggly wigglies, including her fourth twisted toe on both feet.

Related Stories Akbar V Says She’s No Longer Hiding Her Feet From The World After Revealing Shocking Toe Condition

“Besides that Luh muthafka by that pinky, my toes are actually cute,” the Love & Hip-Hop star penned in the caption, showing her twisted toes a little love. “Guess where I’m at?”

In the comments section, some fans praised the star for bravely sharing her unique feet to the world. Minaj, on the other hand, issued a hilarious warning to the Atlanta native.

“Akbar babe on FoeNemGrave. You got one mo. ONE MO MOFO TIME to post them stubby toes on my timeline, ma’am,” the mother of one jokingly penned. “ONE MO AK!!!! ONE!!!!! [Block] Button gon get hit so fast, bih.”

A few fans on Instagram also agreed with Minaj’s comment.

“What in the emergency foot doctor is going on here, AK? That should [have] been yo 1st surgery,” one user penned.

Another person commented, “It looks like it hurts, no disrespect, sugar.”

A third fan chimed in, “Girl, you and these damnnn feet.”

Like a true champ, Akbar took Minaj and aof her fans’ hilarious jabs in stride. “Just wait til you hear what happened at the beach yesterday,” she commented.

Akbar V first came clean about her unique toes in May.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the rapper explained that she was tired of feeling ashamed about her deformed paws.

“I’m happy with me, all of me… Y’all, these are my feet,” the reality TV star captioned a photo of her feet dolled up in white nail polish. “I always was ashamed to wear sandals. Ion care, not no more. God [made] me like this, and I don’t want to fix it. I use to want to fix it.”

After the big reveal, the braggadocious femcee rocked her favorite pair of Hermes sandals. Fans also praised the star for being transparent about her insecurity.

Akbar V may be getting her toes fixed soon.

In a post shared to Instagram Aug. 21, it looks like the rhymer paid a visit to Jaws Podiatry in Hollywood, Florida, to see Dr. Abraham Wagner, a board-certified surgeon that specializes in minimally invasive foot surgery. The rap star shared a photo of herself smiling alongside the foot surgeon with a caption that read, “Today was a good day.”

Akbar may have a condition called Brachymetatarsia, which can occur when a bone in the foot is significantly shorter than others.

Whatever you decide to do, you’re still a beautiful queen, Ak!

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B And Akbar V Had A Nasty Exchange On Social Media