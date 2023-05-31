MadameNoire Featured Video

Akbar V bravely posted a video of her deformed toes on social media because she didn’t want to keep them hidden anymore — or live a hindered life.

The Love & Hip Hop star shared a video of her feet May 29 on her now-private account. She bluntly explained that her fourth toe, or ring toe, had always given her a “hard time.”

In the initial clip that the reality star posted, her fourth toe on both feet is twisted up and slightly shorter than her pinky toes. Regardless, Akbar said she wouldn’t let her condition impact her confidence anymore.

“You know they say, ‘Something wrong with every pretty girl?’ — this is what’s wrong with me. It’s that little motherfucker right there that didn’t grow out.”

The musician explained further in her lengthy caption that she no longer feels uber self-conscious about her feet because she’s built up her confidence.

“I’m happy with me, all of me… Y’all, these are my feet 😂😂😂😂,” she expressed. “I always was ashamed to wear sandals, ion care not no more. God [made] me like this, and I don’t want to fix it. I use to want to fix it 😂😂😂😂😂 not no more. Today I put my fears aside and say ima wear some @hermes sandals this weekend… I am about to start wearing open-toe shoes. God made me like this, so I’m not bout to keep hiding my feet. At least they don’t stank. It’s just that lil one by the pinky 😂😂😂😂😂😩.”

In follow-up posts, Akbar shared that many women thanked and commended her for the upload that revealed her feet.

The musician highlighted that many others lived with her condition or had similar fears about if they freely rocked their deformed fourth toe. The reality star even posted screenshots of some of the DMS she received.

“And to the women that’s in my DMs, take a stand, show your feet. And I’m so happy that I’m like y’all hero to just start it off,” she said in an upload shared May 30. “Build your confidence up. You rock, you are beautiful. Don’t let nobody tell you nothing different. I’m with ya, ya dig?”

Akbar repeatedly said throughout her posts that she knew people would have jokes but that they should be mindful because she does clap back. She also reminded her tormentors that the size of her fourth toes is a recognized medical condition.

Akbar said her toes have a condition that starts with a “B” — most likely known as brachymetatarsia.

The Podiatry Hotline Foot and Ankle, a practice based in Mission Viejo, California, described the condition as when one of a person’s metatarsal bones in their foot is shorter than the rest of their other four.

Brachymetatarsia most commonly affects the fourth toe and can result from genetics, congenital disabilities or toe trauma. The condition can cause difficulties or pain with walking, as well as cosmetic concerns.

There are several surgical and non-surgical options to fix or manage brachymetatarsia, depending on the impact it has on a person’s life.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine in 2022 described the condition as a “rare malformation” with “the incidence reported in the literature between 0.02 percent and 0.05 percent.”

The study also noted that cases of brachymetatarsia are more common in women.

