Lori Harvey has officially launched her sultry swimwear line, YEVRAH Swim, exclusively on Revolve’s website on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

And, yes, Yevrah is Harvey backward.

YEVRAH Swim is Harvey’s first swimwear line, thanks to her partnership with Revolve, which called for a celebration. The model threw a star-studded party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

In attendance were boyfriend and Snowfall actor Damson Idris, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, model Winnie Harlow and singer Normani.

In an Instagram post, Harvey thanked everyone who contributed to her recent success.

“The @yevrahswim launch event was a success!!! Thank you so much to everyone that helped make this possible and everybody that came and supported me and my brand! I love you guys so much,” Harvey wrote.

YEVRAH Swim features many unique swimwear styles, from classic and bandeau bikini tops to sleek one-pieces. Each piece comes in varied serene earth-like colors and is available in sizes from XS to XXL, which was very inclusive of Harvey.

“The launch of my new swimwear brand YEVRAH Swim is such an exciting moment for me,” Harvey explained in a press release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity, and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”

According to an Instagram post the 26-year-old businesswoman posted on Aug. 8, she wanted the collection to be personal, naming each piece after some of her favorite places in Europe.

“My first drop is called ‘Euro Summer,’ each piece is named after some of my favorite places in Europe that inspired me while I was making this collection. Our sizes range from xs-XXL, and the cuts accentuate and complement the body perfectly. For my first drop, I wanted to make chic staple swimwear pieces that can be worn anywhere, anytime and any season. My goal was to create something that would make you feel confident and sexy. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. Thank you so much to my team and everybody that helped make this possible! Almost two years in the making, this has been a labor of love.”

In the post’s comment section, Idris told his lover how proud she made him.

“Proud of you, woman,” the Swarm actor commented.

Prices vary depending on the piece, from $80 to $180. Head over to Revolve’s website to support Harvey’s first line!