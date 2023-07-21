MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are young and in love by the looks of their Saint-Tropez yacht vacation.

The SKN by LH founder posted evidence of the couple’s good time together on her Instagram Stories in mid-July. One clip showed the duo cuddled up as they kissed in the pool. Another more lighthearted clip showed Lori’s less-than-stellar diving skills. She simultaneously managed to jump into Saint-Tropez’s gorgeous waters both head and feet first.

Lori jokingly captioned the clip, “Put me in the diving Olympics immediately.”

Despite the love fest, Lori and Damson weren’t alone during their on-the-water outings. The Snowfall actor happily smiled and sang to Drake’s “Falling Back” as he posed with Lori’s mother, Marjorie Harvey, who laughed at his playfulness.

Elsewhere in Lori’s photos and videos, she and the fine-ass Brit cozied up for a snapshot together in the chicest white ‘fits. The 26-year-old model’s stunning look consisted of a Ferragamo silk top and skirt with sandal heels and a snakeskin Dior purse.

Lori and Damson’s Euro summer yacht life comes after rumors that alleged the couple had split.

Speculation swirled that the 26-year-old skincare brand entrepreneur was romantically involved with rapper Quavo after the two were spotted outside a West Hollywood restaurant this month. Lori later shut down the gossip when she clarified that she’d been at dinner with friends that evening.

The 26-year-old and Damson, 31, have been romantically linked since December 2022.

The couple made their dating public in January when they went Instagram official. The lovebirds have intermittently posted each other on their respective accounts since.

Harvey didn’t specify whether she and Damson hadn’t split when she addressed the Quavo rumors. That said, even one of the couple’s snapshots from their baecation says 1,000 words about their relationship.

