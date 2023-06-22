MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey served up full-on “Ride ’em cowgirl” energy as the stunning face of Good American’s new Summer Denim collection.

The 26-year-old SKN by LH founder — a former competitive equestrian — flaunted her face card, rock-hard midriff and effortless cool girl chic in her latest campaign.

One of the model’s looks was a light-wash Canadian tuxedo with a black bralette top underneath the jean jacket and lots of jewelry. Two of Harvey’s other campaign looks were monochromatic statements — one all-black and the other all-white.

The Black ensemble consisted of a denim bralette and black jeans with unique thigh-high splits on the side seams. The white outfit had the skincare brand founder dressed in a cropped tank top with high-waisted distressed jeans. The latter was accented with a studded brown belt.

A standout look from the campaign was a denim bandeau mini dress the entrepreneur rocked with over-the-knee black boots.

The Western-inspired set for Harvey’s Summer Denim campaign was on a beautiful Los Angeles-based ranch with equally gorgeous steeds.

Celebrity fashion stylist and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Zerina Akers pulled together Harvey’s looks. The skincare founder’s soft beat was slayed by makeup artist to the stars, Sean Harris.

Equally talented hairstylist Ray Christopher rounded out Harvey’s top-tier glam with short wavy tresses.

Harvey’s latest modeling gig channels her equestrian roots.

The skincare brand founder started competitive horseback riding at 14. In a 2021 rare interview, the “It” girl recalled the intense liberation she always felt while she rode.

“My love for the sport just took over. I’m in love with horses,” she told Bustle. “That literally took up all of my time. I would be there from the time the barn opened until they closed.”

“It’s very freeing. My mind constantly is going at a million things 24/7; it’s hard for me to shut my brain down. When I’m on a horse, literally that is all I’m thinking about: me in that moment and me and that horse…”

Despite her dreams of competing at the Olympic level, Harvey’s horseback riding aspirations were thwarted at 18.

“I got into a really bad accident,” she said on the Behind The Doors podcast in 2020. “I tore my MCL and I broke my lower back, and that was kind of the end of my riding career.”

The Summer Denim collection for Good American drops June 22. See the rest of of the campaign photos below.

