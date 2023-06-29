MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé surprised her lead dancer Amari Marshall with an emotional tribute to honor her late brother Andre Marshall. During her Renaissance World Tour stop in Hamburg, Germany, the R&B icon had fans tearing up when she and her dance team stood in silence to honor Marshall’s brother, who passed away suddenly this week.

After giving a high-energy performance of “My Power” and “Black Parade,” the entire dance crew and Bey stood tall and proud as Amari took to the front of the stage to remember Andre. The talented plus-sized dancer threw her hands up in the air and praised her late brother as Beyoncé, and the team struggled to hold back tears. Fans in Hamburg rallied and cheered throughout the tear-jerking tribute.

Watch a video of the beautiful moment below.

On June 27, Amari took to Instagram to thank “Mama B” and the entire Renaissance World Tour family for the unexpected tribute during the Hamburg show.

“Wasn’t expecting this moment at all, but I am glad it happened,” the choreographer penned. “The outpour of love and acts of kindness from everyone has been overwhelming. As much as this feels like a tragedy. Andre’s transition has started a domino effect of beautiful things merging together,” she added. “Long live the Dre.”

According to Amari’s Instagram page, she and her brother were very close.

On June 20, the creative director and artist wrote a lengthy open letter reflecting on Andre’s tragic passing. Amari said that the devastating loss was “by far” one of the “hardest” things she’s ever had to endure.

“Andre, there’s no words to truly describe how honored I was to be your little sister. You were the reason for me to start dancing, I literally wanted to do everything that you did. Our relationship has always been up and down, but our love for each other never changed.”

She added, “There was so much more for us to do but God needed you more. Your laugh, your smile, your presence will always remain. I’m doing this tour for you and even though you can’t see it in the flesh.”

Fans showered the popular dancer with condolences in the comments section.

“I’m so sorry,” one user penned.

Another fan commented, “The hive sends you virtual hugs and so many thoughts and prayers.”

A third person chimed in, “Sending all my love to you and your family.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the Marshall family to cover funeral expenses for Andre’s homegoing. Consider donating.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Amari!

