Ciara is having the best week ever. On Aug. 17, the singer and dancer dropped the music video for her new single “Forever” alongside rapper Lil Baby. The soon-to-be mother of four pulled out all the stops for the exciting visual, too.

In the three-minute video, CiCi turns up at a wedding for her best friend Miranda Brooke and her husband NFL alum A.J. Green.

In the fun video, the “1,2, Step” hitmaker parties the night away with Lil Baby in lavish wedding attire as they celebrate the couple’s nuptials. At one point in the visual, CiCi and her bestie Brooke break out into a lit choreographed dance with some of the bridesmaids. We couldn’t get enough of watching the ladies get down.

Fans were also happy to see the talented matriarch shining in her new “Forever” music video.

“Loooooved it! I loved that you included @mirandabrooke !! She def deserved the recognition. This whole video was lit CiCi,” wrote one fan.

“WE ARE HERE AND WOKE!!!! CICI has finally arrived!!!!! You are truly the definition of true talent!!!!!!! Your longevity in this industry should never be questioned!!!” another Instagram user penned.

A third fan chimed in, “Ciara is GORGEOUSSSSSS. That face card phewwww.”

Ciara’s face card never declines!

Before the video dropped on Friday, Brooke took to Instagram to show Ciara some love and help tease the fun visual. “My Scorpio sista. 4EVA @ciara. We love Love!” Brooke penned Aug 16. In the comments section, the Grammy Award-winning artist replied, “Love you, mama! Thanks to you and AJ for sharing your beautiful love in the video.”

“Forever” appears on Ciara’s new album CiCi which dropped Aug. 18. In addition to Lil Baby, the seven-track project also features appearances from Big Freedia and Chris Brown. Despite his checkered past, fans seem to be digging the singer’s song and music video for “How We Roll” with Breezy.

During an interview with Billboard Aug. 9, the R&B diva explained why it took her over a decade to reconnect musically with Brown following the release of their song “Turntables” in 2009.

“You know, I think everything really is about timing and it couldn’t have been any sweeter,“ the singer said. Brown and Ciara didn’t get to shoot a music video for their track in 2009, so when they joined forces for the project, CiCi knew she had to do something big with the R&B bad boy.

“When we got back together this time around, it just felt right. We were sharing music with each other. He was playing some records that he had in this project, I was playing some of mine, I’m like ‘There’s just one song I think would be super special for us.’”

When Ciara played “How We Roll” for Brown, they instantly knew it would be a hit. “I think when things are organic and easy, that’s when you know it’s right. And that’s how it’s been…that’s just how we roll,” the beautiful star added.

Big things are coming up for the star. Ciara, who announced the pregnancy of her fourth child earlier this month, will be heading out on tour later in the year.

“I want everyone to have a good time listening to my music. It has the energy of house party basement vibes that can travel everywhere,” the flawless songstress said during an interview with Variety Aug. 1. “There’s a very strong R&B core to the project as well. I’m really in my R&B bag on this record.”

It’s Ciara season, and we’re all the way here for it. Congrats to CiCi!

Watch the full “Forever” music video below.

