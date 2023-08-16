MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara’s latest maternity shoot was full of ’90s-inspired “CiCi Mama” energy.

The pregnant “How We Roll” singer’s long-sleeved knit crop top and low-rise jeans displayed her burgeoning baby bump. Additional flair for the ensemble came from the bulky, spikey combat boots and tons of jewelry she wore. The booked and busy mama’s hair was colored with nostalgic chunky highlights. Her tresses were styled in pigtails with small twisted accents, strategically spiked flyaways and face-framing tendrils.

Ciara cradled her growing baby bump in several of the snapshots she uploaded Aug. 14. The expectant mother posed with a red, lip-shaped phone in one photo and cheekily stuck out her tongue in another. She playfully captioned her maternity shoot pics, “CiCi Mama 🙈☎️.”

Several celebrities showered the musician with love in the comments of her latest post, including La La Anthony, Big Freedia, Shereé Whitfield and Jennifer Hudson.

Ciara revealed her fourth pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram. She and her husband, Russell Wilson, share two kids, Win, 3, and Sienna Princess, 6. The couple also parents the singer’s eldest child, Future Zahir, 9, who Ciara shares with rapper Future.

In March 2022, the “Level Up” singer and her NFL player hubby shared that their household is filled with “non-stop entertainment.”

“They love each other so much, and then they also have what I call a love-fight relationship,” Ciara told People about her children’s dynamic. “They love to fight, but then they love each other so much simultaneously, and Russ gets in the mix sometimes.”

“These kids are funny,” she added. “Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously, the older they get, the more they think they know.”

