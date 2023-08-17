MadameNoire Featured Video

Courtney Rhodes isn’t a fan of Kenya Moore and her shady behavior on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The RHOA supporting cast newcomer spoke about her disdain for the Atlanta socialite during her Aug. 14 appearance on David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. She also gave a few of her RHOA co-stars their flowers.

When asked if she could work with anyone on the cast, Rhodes said she was ready to film with anyone except Moore. “She makes it pretty hard,” the 48-year-old jewelry designer and marketer told Yontef. “Stay tuned this week, and its going to make a lot more sense after Sunday. Kenya and I go toe-to-toe.”

Throughout Season 15 of RHOA, fans have seen Rhodes square up against Kandi Burruss and soon Moore. The branding guru said her verbal spats with the reality TV veterans weren’t intentional. She just wasn’t going to allow anyone to disrespect her, especially as a newbie this season. “I have a voice, and I have opinions, and mine are just as important as yours,” the matriarch said.

Speaking about her forthcoming drama with Moore, Rhodes said the haircare entrepreneur was “completely broken” and had “deep seeded issues.”

When Yontef asked the reality TV star if there was any chance of reconciling her friendship with the longtime peach holder, the business maven said she would think about squashing her beef with Moore if she really dug deep to do some internal work.

“It’s bigger than me like I’m just a face that represents someone that does not buy into her bullshit and her mean girl-ism,” Rhodes said. “I do talk with my hands, and she hates that about me, and I’m fun, and I have a big personality… I have a high-pitched voice, and I love all that stuff about me. I grew up with a very strong mother who loves, supported, nurtured me, and a father. So, I’m very confident in who I am. Flawed from every which way possible, but confident.”

The star continued to drag Moore. “Just seeing the way she handles production, we just aren’t for each other. I think it’s mean, and I think there’s something deeper than me there, and maybe if she works on that, then it’s never too late.”

Hoping to get to the root of Moore’s mean girl behavior, Yontef asked the TheBGuide CEO what could be causing the mother of one to go off on her and other cast members from RHOA. The marketing guru said she believed the reality TV vet was projecting her insecurities.

“You project sometimes when you’re broken, and you’re triggered in certain situations. I think, like the first time I met her, Shereé introduced us, and she was cold to me,” Rhodes told Yontef. After getting into a fight with the spicy housewife at an outing with the cast, the RHOA newbie said she knew she was going to have more problems with the shady Atlanta native in the future. “She’s just like a gnat… super annoying. So, you’re finally going to see me handle the gnat.”

Courtney Rhodes gives NeNe Leakes and Shereé Whitfield their flowers.

During her Behind The Velvet Rope appearance, Rhodes also shared her thoughts on NeNe Leakes. While reflecting on the star’s viral interview with Carlos King, the business guru said she would love to see Leakes return to RHOA. She also politely disagreed with the reality TV star’s claim that Whitfield lost her “It” factor over the years.

“I think she’s the ‘It’ girl by all means, and I watch the show because of Shereé and then started to love NeNe. I think they’re very different personalities, but I think she was integral and a part of what made that show what it was because the audience was broad because we can all relate to different women. I think Shereé was very relatable to me and a lot of my friends.”

Rhodes gave Leakes her flowers, too.

“After a while, of course, you know, I fell in love with NeNe’s character and just how authentic and big she was,” the star added. “She didn’t care about the roles. I always felt like NeNe was the girl who was like, ‘I don’t know the rules, so I get to break them and create my own lane,’ and I love that. But that does not take away from Shereé. I love what she did and what she represented.”

Listen to Courtney Rhodes’ full interview on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast below.

