Kandi Burrus won’t be rekindling her failed friendship with Phaedra Parks anytime soon.

On the August 13 episode of her Speak On It YouTube show, the reality TV veteran slammed online critics who are desperate to see her reconcile with Phaedra after their rocky fallout in Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What happened with Porsha, Kandi and Phaedra during Season 9?

The Atlanta socialites engaged in a tearful spat during the Season 9 reunion when Phaedra admitted to spreading the rumor that Kandi and Todd Tucker had a plot to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams in their sex dungeon. When Porsha and Kandi famously confronted the lawyer about her egregious lie, Phaedra shrugged the accusation off and claimed she never spread the rumor.

Some fans felt as though they were “robbed” of seeing the two RHOA stars mend their friendship and reunite during Season 9, but Kandi wasn’t trying to hear all that noise.

“I don’t owe her shit, and I would say that to anybody,” the Xscape singer told her special guest Jay during the show on Aug 13. “Not a motherf***king thing. I don’t owe her shit. She will never get shit from me.”

The Old Lady Gang CEO added, “You can’t defend yourselves against blatant liars or people who are so spiteful that will make up anything to tear you down and then hide.”

Further along in the show, Kandi alleged that her ex-friend Phaedra may have been behind the delay of the opening for her and Todd’s, Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. In May 2021, the restaurant failed a health inspection, which forced the reality TV star and her hubby Todd to temporarily shut down their swanky steakhouse.

While chopping it up with Jay, Kandi suggested that Phaedra may have had close ties with the inspector responsible for Blaze’s shutdown. The Wiz producer said she knew something wasn’t right when the legal aid asked her how things were coming along with the restaurant during the Season 9 reunion.

“Like I had passed everything before the board, but my liquor license had not been signed off on, and we were supposed to be opening our restaurant, but for some reason, it hadn’t been signed off on,” the 47-year-old told Jay during her Speak On It show. “When she did that, I knew that she had something to do with it because she was cool with the person who had to sign off on it, let’s just say that.”

The mother of three called Phaedra “dangerous” and claimed she was unpredictable. “My whole thing was, it’s one thing for you to try to tear me down on the show, but then you also tried to affect my life and my business outside of the show.”

Fans have been talking up a storm about the viral interview on X, and many people are siding with the longtime peach holder. They say she doesn’t owe Phaedra an ounce of reconciliation after her trifling rumor. Other users on X pled for the Xscape singer to at least sit down with the attorney for a conversation about the lie.

Peep some of the reactions below. Who are you siding with?

