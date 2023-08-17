MadameNoire Featured Video

Jamie Foxx is grateful to be alive following his tough health battle earlier this year. On Aug. 16, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to thank fans and the universe for protecting him during his darkest hour.

“You’re lookin’ at a man who is thankful… finally startin’ to feel like myself…” the Oscar winner captioned a photo carousel that showed him sporting a cool pair of aviator sunglasses and an embroidered bucket hat. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…”

The 55-year-old celeb went on to thank his family and his 17 million followers for showing support and love during his mysterious medical complication.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…” he added. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays,” Foxx continued.

Fans of the They Cloned Tyrone actor poured into the comments section with more love and gratitude for the Hollywood veteran.

Singer Tamar Braxton penned, “Brother, I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God.”

Actress and Foxx’s former co-star Garcelle Beauvais commented, “God is amazing, and so are you!”

House Party alum A.J. Johnson chimed in, “If you ever wondered if you were loved… wonder no more. Move in the knowing. I claim optimum healing at God’s supernatural speed. I love you, J.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in July, Foxx took to Instagram with a video for the first time since his hospitalization in April. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as he gave concerned fans an update about his health and well-being.

As he struggled to hold back tears, the actor revealed that he “went through hell and back” when he was hospitalized for an unknown medical condition in April.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said of his tough medical setback. “I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

He also fired back against rumors that were swirling about his health during his hospitalization. “Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes, things get out of hand,” Foxx added. “People saying what I’ve got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Some people said I was paralyzed. I’m not paralyzed.”

We’re glad to see Foxx is doing better. He looks great, too!

