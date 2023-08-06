MadameNoire Featured Video

Non-MFing factor and snowflake Jennifer Aniston gave her best Karen impression after dog-whistling her unsolicited and fake outrage at beloved Black actor Jamie Foxx for being “anti-Semitic.”

On Friday, the washed-up actress jumped in Black people’s business after Jamie posted a now-deleted Instagram story regarding “fake friends.”

The They Cloned Tyrone star was tagged by A Wider Frame on Instagram after posting, “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?”

Jamie hashtagged the post “#FakeFriends” and “#FakeLove.”

The problematic callout by Wider Frame appeared to be for the 54-year-old actress, but her inner Karen kicked in, and she seemingly threw Jamie under the bus. Jennifer responded with a trash-ass post to her Instagram story after reportedly liking the post–then reneging, writing, “This really makes me sick. I did not like this post on purpose or by accident.”

Wait, what?

“And more importantly,” she continued. “I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds. I DO NOT support any form of anti-Semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate hate of any kind. Period.”

Girl, go to hell.

It’s apparent from Jennifer’s Instagram account that she has no Black friends, or at least any she’s willing to be photographed with. If she did have Black friends, she would have known that Jamie’s analogy of Jesus and betrayal had nothing to do with being Jewish or anti-Semitic and everything to do with how Black people communicate. And it’s not Black people’s job to teach her or any other white person centering themselves in Black people’s business about the way we speak among ourselves.

But also– if the Friends actress had any questions, comments or concerns about the comedian’s post, she should have contacted him directly as a peer. But a Karen is gonna Karen.

Although her post is gone from IG, Black folks wasted no time letting her have it in the comments section of a nostalgic post she uploaded to the social media platform on July 30.

“Happy to see tall dragging her for filth ☺️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your apology to Jamie Foxx needs to be as loud as the disrespect,” another person penned.

One woman wrote, “You owe Jamie Foxx an apology. Your anti-Black racist slip is showing.”

Another sister wrote, “Jamie’s post was about fake friends. Your rush to feel oppressed superseded your comprehension skills.”

“You owe Jamie an apology. Stay out of Black people’s business and stay in your “whites only” brunch in Idaho or Iowa,” another Jamie supporter expressed.

On August 5, Jamie issued an apology on Instagram. His supporters explained that he hadn’t done anything wrong in the post’s comments section.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” the 55-year-old actor penned. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense, and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend, and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community.”

Jamie then concluded his post, writing, “My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”

Jamie’s apology isn’t the story here. It’s Jennifer’s misplaced and fake outrage at the expense of a Black person’s career.

Black Twitter also weighed in on the actress’ Karen-esque behavior, and she got all the well-deserved smoke.

Melech Thomas delved deeper into Jennifer’s very white woman response, explaining why it was so easy for her to Karen her way into Black people’s business. And it was just what the doctor ordered.

It’s no secret in Hollywood that white folks stole Living Single’s concept to recreate a very-pale version for NBC titled Friends.

And then, the knockout punch was delivered by this Twitter user. The tweet exposed Jennifer as the hateful, racist troll she continues to be.

Drag her!

Appearing to continue choosing to be loud and wrong regarding Jamie’s “anti-semitism,” has-been actress Jennifer still has yet to apologize.