On July 22, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram for the first time since his hospitalization in April. The actor appeared to be in good spirits as he gave concerned fans an update about his health and well-being.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that prayed man and that sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the Oscar Award winner said as tears began to well up in his eyes.

After Foxx was hospitalized for a mysterious medical condition on April 11, he told fans that he “went through something” he never thought he would “ever go through.”

“I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through, “ he continued.

The 55-year-old star went on to thank his assistant and his daughter Corinne Foxx for saving his life during his tough health scare. He also thanked his “great” medical team for their outstanding care and commitment.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Towards the end of his lengthy video, Foxx took a moment to dispel some of the lies and fake news that spread during his hospitalization. The Day Shift actor also revealed that he was well enough to return back to the big screen.

“Now, you know by being quiet sometimes, things get out of hand. People saying what I’ve got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Some people said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed. But what I did go through, I went through hell and back and the road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and able to work, so, I want to thank people for letting me work. And I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

In the comments section, fans and a slew of celebrity A-listers showered the actor with support and encouragement on Instagram.

Will Smith wrote, “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your light is needed ’n Appreciated right now!”

LL Cool J commented, “So glad to see you back my brother.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson penned, “I’m gonna bear hug the fuck outta you when I see you again.”

In April, Foxx suffered a medical complication while filming the movie Back in Action in Atlanta. His daughter Corinne broke the scary news on April 12. At the time, she reassured fans that the star was already “on his way to recovery.”

Foxx first broke his silence on May 3 with a short message thanking fans for their love and support. “Appreciate all the love!!!” the Soul star penned. “Feeling Blessed.”

When speculation about the actor’s hospitalization and well-being began to run rampant on social media, Corinne also took to Instagram in May to shut down the rumors. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote at the time. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” Corinne added.

After a rough hospitalization, we’re happy to see that Jamie Foxx’s health is on the mend!

