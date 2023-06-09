MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Phor Brumfield is stepping into his porn era. The former reality TV star and tattoo artist has been flooding his Twitter account with raunchy clips of him and a lady friend having sex in a bedroom. One video captured the Chicago native busting his booty wide open as a woman munched down on his backside.

Judging by his Twitter account, booty action appears to be one of Phor’s kinks. One photo shared on the artist’s account showed him getting pegged by a bodacious woman. A majority of the explicit clips link back to the star’s new steamy single “PhorPlay.”

We got to say it’s a pretty wild marketing strategy, but hey, do you boo!

Social media users share mixed reactions to Phor’s naughty videos on Twitter.

Black folks on Twitter have been sharing mixed reactions about Phor’s porn debut online. Some users are downright appalled by the star’s freak nasty content. A few people were saddened to see the father of one showing his goodies online.

A former client of the Black Ink Crew: Chicago alum claimed that they wanted to remove all of their tattoos after seeing the sexually liberated star toot his bottom in the air. But not all of the reactions were negative.

Several fans rallied in support of the former VH1 star’s bold sex content. A few people said they were happy to see Phor expressing his sexuality openly.

Well, the criticism clearly isn’t getting to Phor. On June 8, the star took to Twitter to thank everyone for all of their support and even the haters for giving him the courage to keep sharing his naughty videos.

Here’s the thing: Is it a bit jarring to see Phor sharing sex videos online? Yes. But what someone does in the bedroom, or in this case publicly in the bedroom, isn’t our business. We hope Phor is living his best life out there!

