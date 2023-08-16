MadameNoire Featured Video

Evelyn Braxton opened up about the painful death of her daughter Traci Braxton for the first time during her appearance on the Smitty & Dee Podcast Aug. 11.

While reflecting on the singer’s untimely passing, Evelyn told host Toni Dee that she was somewhat prepared for her daughter’s death. In 2022, Traci passed away after a private battle with esophageal cancer.

“You don’t know that pain until you experience it. However, I thank God for the years that God gave me with Traci and Traci with me,” the grieving matriarch said. “I have no complaints, none. I would prefer that she would go and rest in the bosom of God than to suffer. I think sometimes, as parents, we want them around so we can hug them and see them, and we become selfish. Am I still grieving? Absolutely… because I carried her those nine months, but there’s a time you have to let go for their sake.”

When Dee asked the cookbook author if she had advice for other mothers who have experienced the pain of losing a child, Evelyn told fans to take things slow and grieve at their own pace.

“I think everyone has to grieve in their own way. I can’t tell you how to grieve. You have to figure it out. Because my grieving may not touch, and no one can tell you when to stop. It’s none of their business, and it’s not their right. You will figure it out,” she added.

After Evelyn shared a clip of her emotional Smitty and Dee interview on Instagram, fans showered the strong matriarch with love and praise. A few netizens shared their own personal grieving stories in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Praise God, Miss Evelyn! I understand and totally agree. I, too, lost my son a few years ago when he was 33. I thank God for the time and joy he gave me. I miss him every day, but I thank God he was in my life.”

Another person commented, “The levels of honesty within her words. I’ve lost an entire generation of grandparents, aunts, and friends, specifically within the last seven years. It’s astonishing. But in every passing/transition, the clarity of letting them go and realizing the insurmountable peace they’re in. It’s seriously humbling. ”

A third Instagram user penned, “This is so deep and true; it’s been almost 14 years since my daughter passing. If I did not have the strength, the faith, the understanding, the willingness from God Almighty, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Watch Evelyn Braxton’s full interview on the Smitty & Dee Podcast below.

How have you processed the death of a loved one?

