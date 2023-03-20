MadameNoire Featured Video

Months after publicizing her accusations, Tamar Braxton recently shed light on which famous Real Housewives couple allegedly threatened her.

Tamar addressed the drama during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) March 19. Sitting next to her Queens Court co-stars Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, Tamar denied Cohen’s speculation on which Real Housewives of Atlanta stars her accusation was about.

Tamar clarified that her beef wasn’t with Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, or Drew Sidora and the latter’s now estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

The former talk show host shadily took a sip of her drink when Cohen asked if Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were the people who threatened her. The “Love and War” singer responded that she thought she and Kandi mended their longstanding feud when the two women competed against each other on Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

While on the competition show, both women discussed navigating their rocky relationship while Tamar toured with Xscape in 2018, according to PEOPLE.

The newly-engaged songstress told viewers, “She [Kandi] ain’t never really liked me like that, you know what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, Kandi said, “Throughout our life, it’s been multiple times where it’s like we’ll be cool, and she’ll get mad.”

Tamar Braxton Gets Candid About Her Alleged Incident With Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker.

While discussing her accusation against the couple on WWHL, Tamar said, “And it really did happen. I’m not lying. I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that sh*t really happened. It was not cute.”

Shortly after WWHL aired, the newly engaged songstress defended herself on Twitter against a social media user claiming she made her accusation public to “start more drama.” The “Changed” singer said her fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson, tried to straighten out what allegedly happened between Tamar and the RHOA couple.

“Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone,” Tamar tweeted March 19. “But the fact is Kandi & Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and JR came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. l’m off it #changed.”

“I answered a question like everyone else does,” the Queens Court star continued. “I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause [that’s] not her narrative on TV. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE. Why not this? I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE.”

On March 20, Tamar hopped on her Instagram Stories with JR to spill more tea about her run-in with Kandi and Todd. The songbird claimed Todd looked her “in her face” and “threatened” her, BOSSIP reported.

Since the “I Got Love On My Mind” songstress is known for bringing her receipts on her Speak On It YouTube series, time will tell if the RHOA star claps back at Tamar’s revelation.