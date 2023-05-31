Twitter users are completely over Marlo Hampton’s unending and unwarranted bone to pick with her Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) co-star, Kandi Burruss.

The latest drama between the two aired on the May 28 episode of the hit Bravo reality show.

Marlo brought up her musical co-star while she discussed her inability to own a gun due to her past run-ins with the law. The fashionable St. Petersburg, Florida native said Kandi claimed to have a global influence, although the singer never helped get her record expunged.

The peach holder accused the musician of being dismissive and uncompassionate when her nephew Quentin died in 2020. The fashionable “momtee” shared that Quentin had worked at Kandi’s Old Lady Gang restaurant before he was shot and killed by a co-worker from the eatery who was also his roommate.

“Quentin was so excited he was working for Old Lady Gang,” the fashionista said. “So, at the funeral, to see flowers were not delivered — not to send a card — it’s just bothered me for years since his passing. That she [Kandi] never acknowledged it.”

Marlo took her accusations further when she related her nephew’s murder to another Old Lady Gang employee — Kandi’s cousin Melvin — who was shot at another one of the singer’s restaurants.

“Why does Kandi keep having shootings? I don’t know, but let’s find out,” the ATL socialite said while speaking to her sister and “friend of the show” Courtney R. Rhodes.

Twitter users expressed their exhaustion regarding Marlo’s beef with Kandi since RHOA’s latest episode aired. They accused the fashionista of using the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter for relevancy and a storyline.

Others highlighted that Marlo is seemingly delusional and obsessed with the burgeoning playwright.

On May 28, Kandi commented on Marlo’s behavior in Sunday night’s episode and called it “Sooooo weird.”

Marlo and Kandi’s tension stems from when the Le’Archive founder was first introduced to the Atlanta housewives cast in Season 4.

At the time, Kandi rubbed Marlo the wrong way when she pressed the ATL socialite about how she got her money and lived such a lavish lifestyle.

The musician wasn’t buying it when Marlo said she was blessed by God — especially since the socialite had a reputation of previously dating a old white billionaire.

Another major moment in the women’s dynamic was when Marlo asked Kandi if she was a lesbian in season nine.

Marlo’s cataclysmic question ultimately led to the revelation that lies spread by Porsha Williams about Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, was started by Phaedra Parks.

Kandi was also one of Marlo’s targets in Season 14, the fashionista’s first as an official peach holder. Marlo threw shade at the “Fly Above” singer’s sexual history from decades ago and claimed the Grammy winner’s influence wasn’t worldwide.

In an April 2022 interview with E! News, Marlo shared that her history with Kandi goes past their interactions on RHOA.

“I’ve known Kandi longer than this entire group of girls. We’ve known each other for at least 15 years. I used to date her godbrother, so with Kandi, I just see her as a sister,” Marlo told the outlet.

