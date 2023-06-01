MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) supporting cast newcomer Courtney Rhodes wasn’t afraid to throw shade at Kenya Moore on Twitter after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made a snide remark about the looks of her baby daddy and former Groove Theory frontman Bryce Wilson.

On the May 28 episode of RHOA, Courtney joined the housewives on a quick trip to Birmingham, Alabama, to watch Kenya and Monyetta Shaw perform at the Magic City Classic football game halftime show.

Before the event, the ladies went out to lunch to fuel up, but things turned a little awkward when Bryce gave the marketing guru a call to see when she would be returning.

Making small talk, Kenya told Courtney that she and Bryce once starred alongside one another in a movie called Trois, a C-list romance thriller that followed the trials and tribulations of a happily married couple after they brought in a third party to spice up their marriage.

“He was stunningly beautiful,” the RHOA veteran recalled of the actor’s looks. “I have not seen a picture of this man in 30 years.”

Courtney Rhodes throws shade at Kenya Moore on Twitter and gets clowned by fans of the latter.

Then, the entrepreneur and jewelry designer FaceTimed the former Groove Theory member so that Kenya could catch up with her co-star.

During a confessional, the mother of one sang a different tune about Bryce. When asked if she had ever dated the ’90s star, the model and influencer took an indirect jab at his appearance.

“No shade. He was a beautiful man in the ’90s,” she said. “I’ll leave it there.”

After the episode aired, Courtney took to Twitter to clap back at Kenya’s shady remark and to defend her baby daddy.

But the spicy tweet didn’t get the reaction she hoped for. Kenya’s fans flooded the RHOA newbie with disparaging comments. Some netizens tweeted that the hair care guru looked way better than the feisty newcomer. Other users scoffed at the idea that Kenya would be Bryce’s type. A few petty trolls dragged the Atlanta socialite regarding her “complicated” relationship with the actor.

Bothered stans claimed that the businesswoman clearly wasn’t Bryce’s type because she dated the star for over a decade with no prospects of marriage. Several Twitter users made unsavory comments about her baby’s father’s looks.

Some things are better left unsaid.

Kenya hasn’t responded to Courtney’s tweet, but we have a feeling that this won’t be the last petty exchange between the two parties.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will air June 4 on Bravo. Will you be watching?

