Keke Palmer has struck, again!

On Aug. 10, the actress and mother sent social media users into a frenzy with another sexy thirst trap. In the hot photo carousel, Palmer, 29, rocked her shiny black hair down in wispy curls as she beamed in a banging Sergio Hudson dress. The Nope star’s tresses featured yoyal blue highlights, adding a bit of flair to her seductive look.

Palmer tied the ensemble together with smokey eye shadow, large silver hoop earrings and a nude lip. “Give em’ the bluuues, bby,” the singer captioned her hot photo collection.

A video shared to Instagram by the star’s hairstylist, The Assassin, captured her strutting down a hallway as she switched her hips from side to side. The talented beauty’s banging curves peered out through her steamy Sergio Hudson getup as she whipped her hair back and forth.

In the comment section, fans were smitten by Palmer’s beauty, grace and her sexy Sergio Hudson ensemble. Some users were in love with the blue highlights in her hair.

“You are TRULY rocking the blue baby,” one fan penned.

“It’s giving… if you mess with my man… imma be the one to…. – Nivea,” another stan commented.

“Always was bad but since that baby omfg,” a third fan wrote.

Looking good, Keke!

Palmer is enjoying the mom life.

On Aug. 9, fans on Instagram got a closer look at the star’s life as a happy momma. On Wednesday, Palmer took to Instagram with a heartwarming video that captured her spending quality time with her son Leodis.

In the short clip, the sweet baby boy laughed and smiled as Palmer tickled and kissed his face.

“Yesterday morning, he started slapping me in the face to get my attention lolol. All I did was close my eyes for 5 seconds, and he’s sticking his fingers up my nose!!” the Chicago native captioned the sweet clip.”Lol like really? Squeezing my nose like my name is Ronald, chile. I love to hear my boy’s laugh.”

Leodis is so adorable. It looks like he’s growing up fast, too.

Palmer welcomed baby Leodis with her bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson in February. It’s unclear if the couple is still together, especially after that meltdown Jackson had on X, formerly known as Twitter, in July.

The fitness trainer hopped on his page and called out the sexy mother when she attended Usher’s Vegas residency wearing a hot sheer black dress that showed off her copious cakes. The internet packed up the silly fitness guru like a FedEx box over his silly comment.

Like a true “Big Boss” Palmer used the viral moment to make a few coins selling some new merch for the fans. What the hilarious video below.

