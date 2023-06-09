MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer is entering a “New Era” of her illustrious career. The fine momma took to Instagram on June 1 to flex about her self-directed movie and album Big Boss with a few sizzling thirst traps.

In the hot photo carousel, Palmer, 29, shined in a curve-hugging Alex Perry lycra ruched bodycon dress that snatched her waist. The Nope star showed off her busty figure in the tri-colored ensemble that featured hints of bright pink, baby blue and caramel brown.

The “Big Boss” completed the Alex Perry look with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, black Dolce and Gabbana shades and a checkered Kate Spade mini purse.

“Coming for everything I’m owed,” Palmer captioned her post. “Have y’all watched the Big Boss movie and listened to the album? Don’t be late nah….”

Fans and celebrities sent the comments section up for the star’s sensational photos.

One user commented in awe of the former Disney actress’s snatched postpartum body.

“Who just had a baby? Not you,” the fan gushed.

Another person commented, “One thing about Keke, she goin’ slay again, again, again, again, and AGAIN.”

Actress Lexi Underwood chimed in, “As You Should. “

How did Keke Palmer snap back post-pregnancy?

Palmer has been basking in her new mom glow ever since she gave birth to her son Leodis Andrelton Jackson in February. Fans have been impressed with how quickly the actress “snapped back” in the months following.

According to PopSugar, the star has been working with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet to help shape and maintain her post-pregnancy curves.

Two months after giving birth to baby Leo, Palmer called up Calliet eager to hit the gym. “‘She says ‘I want to look the best that I ever looked in my life,'” the celebrity trainer told PopSugar.

The fitness guru quickly went to work to form a fitness plan for the Chicago native, one that would help her to maintain her postpartum curves and increase her energy levels.

According to Calliet, Palmer works out five times a week for one hour. Her sessions include a variety of functional high-intensity strength routines including dumbbell rolls, weighted squats and kettlebell swings.

Well, it looks like all of that hard is paying off.

Keke Palmer has been looking like a whole SNACK lately.

