Drew Sidora came for her RHOA co-star Marlo Hampton after the fashionista suggested she go under the knife for liposuction during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Aug. 6.

Sidora, 38, accused the Le’Archive founder of body shaming her in a lengthy Instagram story. “I am sitting here in disbelief that @marlohampton would attack me’ by body shaming and attacking my weight at this crucial time in my life,” the actress penned on Aug. 7

While chewing out Hampton over her insensitive comment, the reality TV star claimed that she was under a lot of stress from her “public divorce” with Ralph Pittman and raising two children amid “public humiliation.”

The “emotional” RHOA star ended her open letter warning Hampton to tread lightly.

“Clearly attacking me won’t get you very far,” Sidora added. “If you feel this way about me at this size, I can only imagine what you think about women of all sizes who have weight challenges, illnesses or eating disorders due to comments like yours.”

The drama between the two housewives sparked on Sunday when Hampton paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live.

The ladies were already at odds with one another due to a few spats earlier in the season, but one viewer wondered if the housewife had something against Sidora’s appearance.

During the show, a fan asked Hampton why she made disparaging comments about the mother of two’s body last season when she has spoken loud and proud about receiving liposuction.

Hampton replied, “Umm, well, because Drew has Drop It by Drew, which is for your body, and I feel if you have a Drop It by Drew or a body consultant business, your body should be banging. She should go get lipo,” Hampton said, referring to Sidora’s weight loss program.

Marlo Hampton responded to Drew Sidora’s liposuction clap back.

Instead of apologizing, the 47-year-old socialite doubled down on her comment. Hampton took to Instagram and slammed the actress and singer for a recent episode of RHOA in which she accused the fashion guru of not being able to “pass a drug test.”

“@drewsidora, you have gone around stating bold-face lies about me for almost a year now. Anyone who knows me knows how Anti Drug I am,” Hampton clapped back in an Instagram Story post on Monday.

The star wrote that many of her family members suffered from “substance abuse issues” and that she vowed to“ stay away from drugs” as a child. “I have watched you assassinate my character all season. Your words have been absolutely disgusting to and about me this past year. Stop it. I laughed to mask the pain,” she concluded.

Yikes!

This isn’t the first time that Marlo has thrown shade at Drew Sidora and her weight loss program.

On Season 14, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Hampton and her fellow co-star Sanya Richards-Ross cracked jokes about Sidora’s launch event for Drop It By Drew. They claimed that promotion for the event was a hot mess and poked fun at Sidora, who “could barely keep up” during the exercise portion of the event.

They also questioned if the mother of two was actually running the business. Sidora cleared up the confusion later on in the show. “I am the ambassador,” Drew told Kandi Burruss after the Xscape singer questioned if she was “just the face” behind the program.

“I was approached by a longtime family friend…initially it was me being the face of it to motivate people, to get people excited. And it was honestly for me to lose weight, but it was good to link with people like-minded, like, ‘We’re gonna be a community, we’re gonna support each other.’ My friend has fat-loss camps, so it was already a system that was in place that when we launched it, it became Drop It with Drew. It was able to grab a lot more people.”

Watch the full clip below. What did you think about Marlo Hampton’s liposuction comment? Was it a little too shady?

