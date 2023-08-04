MadameNoire Featured Video

Monique Wane, the former chef of Drew Sidora, dropped a few eyebrow-raising receipts about her ongoing lawsuit with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

During an appearance on The Original Straight NoChaser show with Nae, Wane alleged that Sidora didn’t pay her after she cooked for her family and provided the star nanny services. The chef showed text messages and pictures that allegedly documented her time spent working for the reality TV star.

The drama started in October 2021, when Wane was contacted by Sidora’s assistant Danielle. According to Wane, Danielle was also a longtime friend. The actress requested for the chef to cook for members of her team. Wane sent over a sample plate Oct. 10, 2021, so that the reality TV star could get a little taste of her cooking. Her sample plate was a success and she was asked to cook again for The Game alum on Oct. 11. 2021,–this time for eight adults and Sidora’s three children.

Wane said that she whipped up a casserole and a stuffed Salmon dish for the occasion. Oddly, the cook claimed that Danielle “rushed” her to drop off the food.

On Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sidora, 38, alleged that she saw a hair in one of the dishes that Wane cooked when she came to chef up for the family on Oct. 11, 2021, but Wane vehemently denied the allegations during her interview. While showing pictures of the dishes in question, the frustrated chef explained that she cooked both of the entrees in “clear Pyrex dishes” so that the reality TV star could see all of the food. Wane insisted that there was “nothing contaminated.”

Despite the hair allegations, Wane was allegedly called back to work for Sidora, according to a text message sent by Danielle on Oct. 13, 2021. At first, she was asked to come cook for the star twice a week for seven people. Then, the actress switched up and requested for the cook to nanny her three children.

Wane obliged and went in to fulfill her work duties. While nannying the kids, the cook claimed that she had to interact with the children, prepare their food, bathe them and fold their clothes. Notably, she was also asked to locate Sidora’s wigs in her closet so they could be sent off for repairs.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Wane began to get a little fed up that she was doing a bunch of work for Sidora without getting paid. She contacted the celeb’s assistant Danielle to inquire about her payment, and that’s when Sidora and her team began to give her “the runaround.”

The assistant claimed that it was only an interview to see if she was a good “fit” for the position, but Wane wasn’t having it. The chef and nanny demanded that she be paid for her services.

After some back and forth with Danielle, Sidora allegedly offered Wane a position to cook for her kids. Initially, Wane quoted the actress $200 a day for her services, but Sidora claimed that the offer was too high.

The Hindsight star then asked the chef to provide a quote to cook for the kids one day out of the week. Danielle continued to request a quote on behalf of the star all the way up until Oct. 23, 2021, according to the interview.

Hoping to negotiate with the chef, Sidora asked Wane to cook one night out of the week for $150. She allegedly sent over an NDA to seal the deal, but the chef was hesitant to sign.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Wane sent an invoice for her services made out with a balance of $1,000, but when she continued to follow up on the payment, she was allegedly hit with more confusion by Sidora and her soon-to-be ex-husband Ralph Pittman.

On Nov. 1, 2021, she sent an invoice to Sidora and Pittman to pay up, but instead of sending over the cash, Pittman sent the cook an $150 Cash App payment instead. During a phone call with Wane, the entertainment exec claimed that he didn’t know he owed her for her cooking and nannying services. Pittman claimed that she was just under a “trial” period when she was working for the family.

After bickering back in forth with Sidora and Pittman, Wane filed a lawsuit Oct. 7, 2022. She also took to social media 0n Oct. 13, 2022, to call out the famous couple. After she went public with her story, the cook alleged that Sidora and her team began harassing her.

“Her assistant was just putting things on social media, just saying all types of things about me. Sending messages to other friends of ours, telling them not to be my friend no more like we were in kindergarten. Then with them constantly putting it on their show,” Wane told Nae on The Original Straight NoChaser show. She also claimed that Sidora acted like she was “beneath her feet” and that the actress began to ramp up on her alleged hair rumor.

Watch Wane’s full interview on The Original Straight NoChaser show above.

Sidora broke down about Wane’s lawsuit on the July 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In October 2022, Sidora reportedly filed a counterclaim against Wane’s lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room. She claimed that Wane reached out to prepare one complimentary meal with the hopes of becoming her personal chef. Sidora turned down the cook because she alleged that the chef did not “follow dietary restrictions” and that the taste of the food was “not good.” She also claimed that she found “hair in one of the dishes.”

According to the claim, Wane allegedly continued to ask Sidora for work. Due to her being a longtime friend of Danielle, the actress caved in and allowed her to try out for her “open nanny position,” but she turned down the chef again due to her “bad attitude” and “unprofessionalism.”

On Sunday’s drama-filled episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sidora broke down about Wane’s allegations on the first night of the ladies’ trip to Portugal. The star got into a heated argument with her co-star Shereé Whitfield when she overheard that the fashion guru was talking smack about the lawsuit.

“You don’t understand the stress,” the mother of three shouted as she sobbed. “And so to hear that you were talking about it was hurtful to me. I was at the courthouse before we came here!”

In a confessional, the star claimed that Wane was trying to “defame” her with the ongoing lawsuit. “It’s not just about $1,000. It’s about a woman who has reached out to bloggers, who has reached out to my family to disrespect me, defame me, and I think any real friend would understand that impact and want to be supportive,” she added.

Wow, this is a lot to unpack. What do you think of Wane’s allegations on The Original Straight NoChaser show?

