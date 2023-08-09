MadameNoire Featured Video

On Aug. 5, the City Girls chopped it up with hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN of the Drinks Champs podcast to reflect on their illustrious rap career and their favorite spots in their hometown of Miami.

N.O.R.E and DJ EFN kicked the segment off by asking the award-winning rhymers if they were shocked by their meteoric rise in the female rap game. Yung Miami said she hadn’t thought that far ahead, but her partner JT credited TikTok for their major success.

“I feel like now labels are seeing women as more fun. On TikTok, music isn’t as serious and we can have more fun with it,” the 30-year-old femcee said. However, JT clarified that up-and-coming artists have to put in the work to make their songs go viral on the app. “It don’t happen for everybody, so it got to be fire. It has to connect in some kind of way. Content is such a big part of the market right now,” she added.

The City Girls’ successful rap career kicked off with a few bumps in the road.

In 2018, JT, born Jatavia Johnson, began serving her prison sentence on credit card fraud charges, just when she and Yung Miami were beginning to gain traction with their music. The rhymer served one year in the slammer and was released in 2019.

Reflecting on the rocky period, Yung Miami was happy to see fans still supporting her rap partner on social media. While inside the federal person, JT told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN that she would often receive letters from fans. The sweet notes kept her going when times got rough.

Before serving her sentence, the rhymer made sure to record enough music so that Yung Miami could keep their momentum going on the outside.

The duo released two projects in 2018; Girl Code and PERIOD. Both were well-received by the fans. But when JT got out of prison, things didn’t go according to plan. The rap stars revealed that they dropped a “terrible” song once JT was released. COVID also threw a wrench in their musical plans.

“I’m not gonna say that it always just went skyrocketing,” JT explained. “When I got out, we dropped a terrible song, I couldn’t be as visual as I wanted to be…and then COVID happened, and our album got leaked. We did definitely have hardship when I got out of jail.”

Bad times don’t last forever. Now, the City Girls are enjoying their view at the top of the female rap game. The ladies are confident in their musical identity. When crafting their unique sound, the rappers said they drew inspiration from Miami legends like Trina, Rick Ross and Jacki-O.

Yung Miami, who hosts the Caresha Please podcast on REVOLT TV, is ready to take her career to new heights. The rhymer said she wanted to become the “Black Oprah” of the podcast world.

Yes, we know Oprah is Black.

If she could ask the famous day talk show host one question, the 29-year-old celeb hinted that she would inquire about the media maven’s life in the bedroom. During Drink Champs’ hilarious lighting round, the girls also talked about their favorite Miami strip club, The Rolex, and whether they preferred golden showers over regular showers. Miami’s answer may surprise you. Watch their full Drink Champs interview above to find out.

