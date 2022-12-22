MadameNoire Featured Video

In August, the world was delighted and amused by a Cleveland woman whose video of herself munching down on a really good-looking chicken salad went viral.

With the phrase “issa chicken salad” becoming a mainstream joke and brands like Weight Watchers tapping into the hype, Tanisha Godfrey is capitalizing on the success of her moment.

The rising content creator currently boasts 203,000 followers on TikTok under her handle @onlynishaa thanks to the clip, captured at 81st Deli.

“I was working check to check, and now I have extra income coming in,” Godfrey reflected in an interview with Insider. “It’s a beautiful feeling. I’m grateful.”

As with many viral things starting on the internet by Black creators, Godfrey shared that big companies were quick to try to capitalize on her punchy phrases and “superior” chicken salad hype.

The TikTok star has made several public appearances nationwide since going viral but noted she’s often lowballed in potential brand deals. In an interview last month, Godfrey said that “it’s a f–king problem” when big-name brands offer her small amounts of compensation to use her sound.

Still, she finds time to create content — even if it means busting out her tripod while at her main job. As her success climbs, she hopes to continue supporting and bringing awareness to small businesses. Godfrey admitted she’s “still learning” how to navigate TikTok, but she’s not naive or “dumb” about her worth.

“I want everyone to be blessed. It’s a lot of money out here, and it’s enough for everybody,” Godfrey said. “I want my platform to represent positivity, fun, and love. My page is a safe space for me and for my supporters.”

