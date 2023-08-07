MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé’s vocals were going to hit the DMV, rain or shine.

The “Alien Superstar” singer went all out for her “D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV)” crowd both during and after the Aug. 6 Renaissance tour date at the FedEx Field in Landover, MD. The entertainer’s tour paid $100,000 to extend the Metrorail’s nightly transportation so concertgoers could easily return home following her set, which was delayed due to bad weather.

DMV Renaissance tour attendees had 90 minutes more of service for the Metrorail than they usually would on a Saturday night. Moreover, all 98 Metrorail train stations remained open for extended hours, according to NBC Washington.

The Metrorail had extended its latest train rides by 30 minutes to accommodate Renaissance attendees ahead of the tour’s special gesture. The transportation unit’s press release said, “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

The severe lightning, downpours and over 60 mph winds couldn’t stop the BeyHive’s spirit or Beyoncé’s stellar performance.

Concert attendees were packed together amid a “shelter in place order” inside the venue as the tumultuous weather raged on. A tweet announcement that FedEx Field shared at 6:40 p.m. directed attendees who hadn’t entered the stadium to wait out the storm back in their cars.

Beyoncé started the show at around 8:30 p.m. following a 30-minute delay. United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were among the thousands in attendance at the Maryland venue.

Beyoncé was praised for showing out for her D.C.-area BeyHive while the FedEx Field was slammed.

Several noted that the entertainer was amazing on stage even though the venue was a chaotic setting. Others were so unhappy with the FedEx Field’s disorganization that they swore to never attend a show there again.

See tweets about her performance and the stadium below.

