MadameNoire Featured Video

The North American leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is well underway. And MADAMENOIRE’s team was there for the Queen’s performances in Philadelphia and Detroit.

MADAMENOIRE’s beautiful social media manager, Tiffany Smith, attended Beyoncé’s July 12 Philadelphia show at the Lincoln Financial Field. It was the first stop on the entertainer’s North American tour schedule, and it didn’t disappoint.

Our girl served up her best cunty cowgirl rhinestone fit with a silver lamé blazer, black Daisy Dukes with a matching bralette, a bedazzled cowboy hat and silver cowboy boots. The social media manager’s floor seats yielded a full up close and personal experience of the Renaissance Tour.

According to Tiffany’s post on Instagram, Queen Bey owed her nothing.

“I started as a blogger, so not posting immediately has been a habit I’m happy to break. But y’all gonna get this Beyoncé content!!! I enjoyed more of the concert than I filmed, but Baybee, y’all getting this lil bit of content. ALL 👏🏾 OF 👏🏾 IT 👏🏾Such an amazing show ✨🙌🏾 if you haven’t already, get the MF tickets!”

“#YKWTFGO if you made it this far down in the caption, how’d you like my lil outfit? I was going for fluffy discoball cowgirl. You see it? 😂 4+4?,” Tiffany continued.

Between the metallic looks in the audience, Beyoncé’s mouth-dropping performances, and her couture fits, the “Cozy” singer delivered two-and-half-hours of top-tier entertainment. She floated across the stage on a mechanical horse, performed stunts while her dancers twerked, death walked and spun for the Gawds. The highlight of the Philly stop of the Renaissance World Tour was when the “Halo” singer sang “Love On Top,” and the entire audience sang in perfect unison when it came to the bridge and chorus of the Grammy Award-winning 2011 hit song.

Energy!

Songstress Jasmine Sullivan attended the show along with Philly native Jill Scott. Considering Jasmine’s beloved mother would pass away shortly after, we’re glad she got to have a moment of joy.

As MADAMENOIRE’s senior editor, I hit the Detroit leg of the Renaissance World Tour on July 26 with my family in tow. Three generations were front and center for the Beyoncé experience at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Although the show was supposed to start at 7 pm, the “Drunk In Love” songstress appeared shortly before 9 pm. There was no opening act. However, when Bey finally hit the stage, she ate and left no crumbs. The 41-year-old star opened the show with her 2003 hit song “Dangerously In Love.” Her dedication to her craft is indisputable. Mama’s speaking voice was hoarse, but when she began to sing– Beyoncé’s attack on the ballad was flawless.

“@renaissanceworldtour_ hit Detroit on July 26. Tía came home to experience @beyonce in my hometown. It was an EXPERIENCE, not a show. The energy of the sold-out experience was electrifying. Baby, the boys, girls and the gworls SHOWED UP AND OUT for the Queen. I went with my Mami, baby sis and niece.. the rhinestones and swag were abundant. One thing the women in my family will do is SERVE A LEWK. Let’s get into the show… Beyoncé was actually hoarse, but she didn’t miss a beat. SHE SAAAAANG! Interacted with fans and gave 100%.”

“Her work ethic is IMPECCABLE. Stay tuned for the full story @madamenoire.”

“Check out my boo’s Renaissance Footage from Philly. @bytiffanysmith is MN’s INCREDIBLY TALENTED Social Media Manager. ❤️ WE OUTSIDE, Y’ALL! Have you attended Bey’s show? What did you think?”

She even honored Tina Turner with a tribute, singing “River Deep, Mountain High” during the Detroit show. The audience sang in unison during the heartfelt memoriam.

The highlight of the Detroit show was when Beyoncé’s progeny, Blue Ivy, hit the stage to perform with her mama. The audience went into a frenzy when the cutie hit the stage, hitting her choreo for “My Power.” Unlike other shows, Beyoncé debuted a new fit at the Motor City performance. She and Blue Ivy rocked custom pieces from Pharell Williams’ latest Louis Vuitton collection. The mother-daughter duo wore black Damier fits bedazzled in crystals. The 41-year-old singer donned a body-hugging bodysuit while Blue Ivy wore a matching bedazzled t-shirt and pants.

We even had a specialty cocktail called the “Sparkling Blue Halo.” Rhinestones were abundant, and we certainly “fucked up the night.”

It was my first Beyoncé concert, but it will most certainly NOT be my last.

Tell us your thoughts on the show.