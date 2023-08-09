MadameNoire Featured Video

A heated argument between parents about their daughter sitting on a male relative’s lap has Instagram users picking sides.

The hot-blooded clip showed the parents’ disagreement after their daughter sat on the lap of the mother’s uncle. The fired-up father called out his co-parent for having the child sit on the male relative’s lap when the child told her mother that it made her uncomfortable. The protective father vehemently warned their child’s mother against ever having their daughter on any man’s lap again.

“Don’t you ever, ever in your life have my daughter sitting on your uncle again… Don’t let my daughter sit on no man’s lap,” the upset father began. What is your problem with that?! That’s my daughter. She’s a girl, she shouldn’t be sitting on no man’s lap.” He continued: “How am I trippin’? I don’t play that… Don’t let this shit happen again. Why can you understand? Why can’t you see it how I see it? Uncle or not, I don’t give a fuck. She already said he makes her uncomfortable — you not gon’ listen to your daughter? You not gon’ listen to her listen to her?”

The extremely defensive mother was seemingly who recorded the argument. She explained that she and others were present while their daughter was on the uncle’s lap. The mother told the aggravated father not to hypersexualize their daughter’s time with the male family member because she didn’t feel it was inappropriate.

She also took major offense to how her co-parent spoke to her, and she emphasized that he needed to check his tone and volume. During the adults’ verbal battle, the daughter chimed in about being on her great-uncle’s lap. She innocently admitted, “That made me uncomfortable, mommy.”

Instagram users almost completely sided with the father in comments underneath @thebishgossip’s repost.

The online users agreed that the mother was wrong for subjecting the daughter to the familial encounter, especially since the child voiced discomfort with the situation. Commenters also felt that the father’s protective passion was justified since he felt his daughter was unnecessarily forced into an inappropriate interaction with an adult.

“He is right 100%.” “Yeah I don’t play that! My daughter sits on nobody’s lap outside of me and her dad!” “He’s absolutely correct. 👏👏👏. She’s wrong asf especially when her daughter already said she [felt] uncomfortable.” “As the child’s father, he has every right to say that and voice his concerns!! And clearly the child said that it made her feel uncomfortable. The mother is tripping.. she more concerned [with] how she’s being spoken to rather than the actual situation 🙄 smh.”

The few that defended the mother claimed that the way the father confronted her was wrong.

One person related to how the mother defended her family and the child sitting on her great-uncle’s lap.

“I think it’s so sad… I wouldn’t think twice about my daughter sitting on my brothers lap… I would never disrespect my brothers like that… a stranger I agree… I feel her on defending her family because at the end of the day a mother knows who she can and can’t trust around her kids… I don’t agree with the conversation being had in-front of the child…”

Another argued that instead of condemning the act of young girls sitting on family members’ laps, the Black community should address why there’s such trauma around those interactions in the first place.

“He doing a whole lot. If he feels a way then he needs to just communicate that, all the rah rah is unnecessary. I also feel [there’s] too much trauma in the Black community [and] it’s become a standard for lil girls to not be able to sit on their close FAMILY members’ laps. The root of the problem is what needs to be the convo, not this fake skit about sitting on an uncle’s lap.”

