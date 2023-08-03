MadameNoire Featured Video

Tisha Campbell was star-struck when the great Rakim gave her a shoutout at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Nappa Valley on July 30.

In an Instagram post shared to her account on Aug. 2, the Martin star uploaded a photo carousel that featured a few highlights from her fun time at the festival. One video captured the New York rap legend praising the actress as he was gearing up to perform his classic hit “Paid In Full.”

“This goes out to Gina in the building. How you doing, Queen?” the hip-hop star said, referencing the celeb’s iconic role from the ‘90s sitcom Martin. The actress bowed down to Rakim to show respect and love for his sweet shoutout. Campbell, 54, also got to snap a picture alongside the rap star after his performance.

“Mannnnnn, one of the highlights of @robertglasper #bluenote2023jazzfestIn the middle of his set @thegodrakim shouted me out!!!!!!” the My Wife and Kids alum gushed in the caption. “He is a #hiphop #legend What an honor to meet you and your wife, fam.”

In the comments section, fans were also hyped to see that Campbell received a shoutout from Rakim at the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

“Gina for life! That’s how much your role meant to people,” DJ D-Nice penned.

Another Instagram user commented, “There’s no hip-hop culture without mentioning Martin! Pam, Gina, Martin, and Tommy Cole.”

A third fan wrote, “Her performance alone on #martin is legendary. She deserves her flowers!”

Throughout her career, Campbell has shown her love and adoration for hip-hop culture.

In 2018, the Act Your Age star performed a stellar ‘90s hip-hop tribute alongside her Martin co-star Tichina Arnold during the Soul Trains Awards. The nostalgic salute had the entire audience jumping out of their seats.

Two years prior, the actress dropped a hilarious hip-hop single called “Lazy Bitch,” where she showed off her lyrical prowess. We got to say, sis had a few bars.

As a Hollywood star, Campbell had close ties to the rap world. In March, while promoting her film Act Your Age on The Breakfast Club, that actress revealed that she once cooked a banging Thanksgiving dinner meal for the late great Tupac. Campbell shared the exciting story as she was reflecting on her amazing life in Tinseltown.

“Just now, I’m starting to – at the age that I am – really look around as it’s happening. I’m in the moment,” the star said. “I’m present in it, but I wasn’t before. It was a friend of mine named Berkley, and he had made me more conscious of living in the moment because I would say random stuff like, ‘Oh yeah when I made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac.’ And he was like, ‘You can’t just say you made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not normal?’”

Tupac came over to chow down on the celeb’s food when she and her then-husband Duane Martin threw a big Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends.

“It was just like me, Duane, and he came over, and we all just had Thanksgiving,” she continued. “It was a bunch of us. I used to have really big parties. Now my parties are like two, three people. I used to cook a lot, and so people would just come over… I cooked for like 30 people every single time,” she added.

Watch the full clip below.

