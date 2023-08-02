MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline is proud to be a Black woman, and the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” wasn’t afraid to represent her race on the latest episode of her drama-filled Zues reality TV series, Joseline’s Cabaret: New York.

On July 31, the “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker gushed about being a divine Black woman while chatting to some of the girls who are competing for a spot to perform in her infamous cabaret.

“If you ever call me anything but a Black woman of Spanish descent, I’m going to kick your ass myself. I’m gonna kick your ass, my motherfucking self, because I beat hoes up for not claiming their race,” the feisty Black Puerto Rican said with her whole chest in a clip posted to her Instagram account on Monday.

“When I go into a room full of white folks, they don’t never let me forget that I’m a Blackie, so I’m gonna remind you who the fuck I am,” she continued. “You say anything about me not being fucking Black? I’m going to kick your ass.”

Oddly, after finishing her Black Pride rant, the reality TV diva checked Lucky, a Black contestant, for giving her a weird look. “Lucky, why the fuck you looking like that? Bitch take them shades off because you’re not that cute,” the mother of one barked.

“I’m looking at you. I got shades on,” Lucky insisted.

Joseline continued to heckle Lucky. “Bitch, because you done said a few things about me, and I can pop you right motherfucking now. I don’t even want you to talk, or you can go home right the fuck now, bitch.”

In the caption, Joseline doubled down on her Black pride. “I’m well aware of my skin color, my ancestors, and where I was born! I’m simply embracing me, my skin, my roots. So y’all hoe’s will stop playing me,” she penned.

Fans called out Joseline for dragging Lucky after her Black Pride speech.

In the comments section, fans on Instagram slammed the rapper for disrespecting Lucky on Monday’s episode of Joseline’s Cabaret. Some netizens accused the Ponce native of “abusing” Black women on her reality TV show.

“I only see her DISRESPECTING & ABUSING BLACK WOMEN tho … never seen her talk to a white woman like that,” one Instagrammer user penned.

Another user complained, “You call [yourself] the Puerto Rican princess but abuse Black women? You have said offensive things toward Black women in the past. She claims to be Black as a form to fit in and be cool with the generation. Girl, go to hell!”

Some users questioned why Lucky would allow Joseline to “disrespect” her in front of the group. “@luckyhustla, I can’t believe you let her talk to you like that, like my respect can never be played with. HUHHHH???!” one user asked the aspiring rapper.

A fourth person wasn’t rocking with how Joseline treated all of the contestants. “I wouldn’t make it past when she picks the girls, LMFAOOOO. Me and her will definitely be scuffling. My respect comes first.”

Joseline’s controversial clip comes on the heels of her shocking arrest video following her backstage brawl with Big Lex at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight in June.

After beating the brakes off Big Lex, Sunrise police were forced to detain the 36-year-old when she refused to calm down after the altercation. Video footage captured the mother of one hurling her cellphone and pushing an officer right before Sunrise officials swooped in to apprehend her.

The Afro-Latina star could be facing serious legal trouble for the incident. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Florida prosecutors have filed a series of charges against the rapper, including a “felony” for resisting officers with violence, one felony for “battery,” and a misdemeanor battery charge.

A warrant was reportedly issued for the celeb’s arrest on July 25, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room. Funny enough, the alleged warrant lists Joseline’s nationality as “white.” Take a look at the document below.

