Zeus fans just got an unsurprisingly chaotic and crazy sneak peek of the fourth season of Joseline’s Cabret.

Executively produced by the Puerto Rican Princess herself, Joseline Hernandez, the series’ latest season seemingly found some of the boldest and most badass personalities in New York for its cast.

The teaser dropped July 2 and showed Joseline on stage in a packed venue with her showgirls dancing and bright lights ablaze. The reality star said New York was the perfect place to showcase her talent and how far she’s made it in her career. She also noted that she wanted this season to be “fun, big and different.”

While Joseline claimed to be “a changed person” at the beginning of the sneak peek trailer, the “Live Your Best Life” performer emphasized that she’d still beat somebody down if they crossed her.

“But don’t get it twisted. I’m not the Joseline to play with,” she declared as footage of the Season 4 cast altercations played. “I’m not doing that shit. And I’m going to pop your shit right then and there.”

Back in 2021, the reality star explained to MADAMENOIRE why the manifestation of her Zeus show was a dream come true.

“Joseline’s Cabaret is my dream. I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas,” she said as she referred to the show’s first season. “I always wanted to have my own show, and I always wanted to perform with my own music and my own showgirls. I was born to be a showgirl. Back in 2012, I said, ‘I need to do something with my life.’ I came from the struggle, I came from the slums, and I really felt like it was my time to figure it out. I came from such a hard place that nobody taught me anything.”

Zeus plans to drop Joseline’s Cabret: New York this month.

