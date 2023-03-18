MadameNoire Featured Video

Amid the success of her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Nicki Minaj wants the world to know you can’t “photoshop” her level of success.

Minaj posted a series of tweets warning people not to mess with her or her alter egos March 15. The rapper, who turned 40 in December, also referenced a line from the chart-topper.

“2023 not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE, CHUN-Li, NICKI MINAJ, NICKI DA NINJA [NICKI] DA HARAJUKU BARBIE,” she penned. “40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch.”

Minaj also retweeted “Photoshop them bars” and “Photoshop them sales,” along with updated stats about the success of her compilation album Queen Radio: Volume 1.

Minaj’s proclamations about her rap game reign were seemingly sparked after online trolls accused the Queen rapper of photoshopping photos recently posted on her Instagram.

The snapshots show Minaj flaunting her curvaceous figure and slimmed waist in a black one-piece swimsuit, red kimono and gold heels.

“The fact that Bardi gang literally takes time out of their day to photoshop Nicki looking SKINNIER just so they can drag her is BEYOND pathetic,” one person tweeted in Minaj’s defense. “Lmaooo it’s giving obsessed, unemployed and obese sitting behind a keyboard like you guys are so embarrassing hahahahaha.”

Queen Radio: Volume 1 has spent 25 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart — extending the compilation project’s run as the longest-charting female rap album released in 2022. Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart March 13. The single’s achievement makes it the highest ranking of any female rap song this year thus far.

Minaj’s continued triumphs and unmatchable lyricism have additionally generated a Rap Snacks tortilla chip inspired by the hit.

“Introducing the all-new Nicki Minaj Nocho Nachos Rap Snacks!!! Are you ready for the next queen drop?! Nicki Minaj. Barbz. ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze,'” Rap Snacks captioned a post March 8.

