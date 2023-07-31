MadameNoire Featured Video

Bronny James is back on his feet and in better spirits after suffering from a cardiac arrest on July 24. The rising basketball star’s legendary father, LeBron James, took to Instagram on July 30 with a video that captured Bronny smiling as he played the piano for his siblings, Zhuri, 8, and Bryce, 16.

When the young teen finished his soulful piano ballad, LeBron let out a sweet chuckle. “A man of many talents,” the NBA champ gushed.

King James kept the love flowing for his son in the caption. The star athlete thanked “God” for Bronny’s swift recovery. “God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! “the 38-year-old star penned. “Keep going, Young King !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

In the comments section, fans flooded LeBron’s post with words of support for the student-athlete.

“It’s a blessing to see him healthy again & with his family!! God is great!” wrote one fan.

Another Instagram user commented, “Glad he is getting stronger and feeling much better.”

A third supporter penned, “I am so happy to see that he’s ok, thank you @kingjames for sharing with us.”

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Bronny, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center. The young athlete fell unconscious and was transported to the hospital at around 9:26 a.m. by medics on a Code 3 level medical emergency. By July 25, Bronny was in a stable condition and “no longer” in the ICU.

LeBron took to X on July 27 to thank fans for all of their love and support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you, and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote shortly after Bronny’s medical release. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

The former Miami Heat player added, “Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamsesGang.”

Bronny was spotted having dinner with his mom, dad and siblings Zhuri and Bryce on Friday.

Following Bronny’s discharge, the USC student was spotted out for the first time since his health scare on July 28. According to People, LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, took Bronny and his siblings, Zhuri and Bryce, out to dinner at the Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, Friday.

“LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery,” an insider told the outlet. According to the source, during dinner, fans approached the family and “offered their wishes for Bronny’s continued healing.” The insider noted that the 18-year-old “was pretty quiet but did seem to enjoy the food.” The basketball star appeared to be “healthy and in good spirits when he left the restaurant,” the source added.

