MadameNoire Featured Video

Some angry netizens on Instagram are urging Monica to issue an apology to the man who she kicked out of her set at the Detroit Riverfront Musical Festival for hitting a woman on July 22. New footage of the incident, shared by an attendee named @creativehandsbyshante, on July 24, appears to show the victim slapping the man right before he threw his first punch.

In the short clip, the female concertgoer and the suspect bickered back and forth while grabbing at each other’s wrists. At one point, the man shouted, “Get the fuck off of me!” as he and the woman struggled to break free from each other’s clutches.

“Stop grabbing me,” the woman fired back.

When the male festival goer finally dropped her wrist, the woman reached over and slapped the man right in the face. The male attendee hurled his fist at the woman just before security rushed in to break up the fight. It’s important to note that the video doesn’t show what led up to the duo’s altercation during the festival.

After the new footage went viral, several users on Instagram accused the woman in the video of starting the altercation at the Detroit Riverfront Musical Festival.

An Instagrammer named @bry.heiim claimed that Monica was “Flat loud & wrong” for kicking the man out of her concert, who was only “defending himself.”

“This is why it’s always good to know the whole story!!! “@bry.heiim penned after he reposted the video to his page. “Now, what y’all have to say? Mind your business and sing, girl. Got the entire internet believing u, some captain save a hoe and caught the tailgate of an argument. He was defending himself!!! Now put her out and apologize publicly to that man!!!“

Another upset user wrote to the R&B icon, “@monicadenise You saw her hit him FIRST, had that been one of your sons would you responded the same way? Cause my 34-year-old son is gonna defend himself. Women shouldn’t take advantage of the situation because it’s a man. Keep your hands to yourself.”

A third naysayer chimed in, “I knew he wasn’t doing that for no reason… she needs to apologize- that man was hit first!”

As apology pleas came pouring in on Instagram, a few people rushed in to defend Monica. Some folks were ticked off that the man kept grabbing onto the woman’s wrist even when she shouted at him to let go.

“Why he won’t let her go, though?” one fan asked.” Y’all worried about her hitting him first he’s obviously holding her.”

One stan urged people not to jump to conclusions. This video still doesn’t tell the full story,” they penned. “That’s the first hit caught on camera. Words were clearly exchanged prior to someone hitting record. We still don’t know who started what, if they even know each other, or the situation that led them to holding each other’s arms like that. Regardless, everyone keep your hands to yourself or walk away.”

Monica issued an apology after the altercation.

Monica hasn’t replied to the backlash, but she did issue an apology shortly after halting her set to address the fight on Saturday. “I want to apologize ya’ll. That shit triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, and I lost my fucking top. I apologize y’all. I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” the R&B crooner told fans at the Detroit Riverfront Music Festival.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported on social media, Monica issued another apology for her reaction. She also claimed that the altercation occurred due to an issue about “space.”

“I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with ALL his strength!” the “Angel of Mine” artist penned. “My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again & she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!”

What do you think? Who is in the wrong here? Tell us in the comments section. Did you attend the Detroit show?

RELATED CONTENT: Monica Gushes Over Her 17-Year-Old Son Rodney’s Prom Photos, ‘My Heart Skipped A Beat’