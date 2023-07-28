MadameNoire Featured Video

Breyon Prescott wants the world to know that the “real” Jamie Foxx is alive and well and not a clone.

Foxx freestyled and smiled while he pressed buttons on a drum machine in a video the music industry executive posted on Instagram July 26.

The performer lightheartedly rhymed about being in Miami and living his life to the fullest with women who were “not 10s [but] 11s.”

In the comments, Prescott addressed the speculation that the latest clips of Foxx weren’t actually the star in a recovered state. The music mogul told curious fans that the person in his video was real and the same person as the beloved star who gave a health update July 22.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Foxx posted a video of himself last week that addressed his mysterious and worrisome medical absence.

The They Cloned Tyrone star emotionally told his 16.7 million followers that he’d been through “hell and back” throughout his harrowing health scare.

The actor didn’t provide details on what ailed him, although he denied that he was blind or paralyzed.

“I went through something I never, ever thought I’d go through. I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that, man… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Tons of celebrities wished Foxx well in the comments. Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Sisqo, Arsenio Hall and Jordan Sparks were only a few of the big names that sent Foxx their love.

Contrastingly, many Instagram users questioned the post’s validity. The critical bunch accused the person in the video of being a clone.

In the actor’s defense, one passionate Instagram user clapped back at those that doubted Foxx’s return. In a lengthy message, the online user said, “For those that are saying he looks different, have you ever been in the hospital for a month? Because I have, and when I came out of the hospital, my skin was at least four shades lighter because I hadn’t gotten any sun. My eyebrows were not the same the shape of my face was not the same. So [for] you guys [that] are saying he looks different, he is supposed to!!!! So y’all telling me when y’all get sick, your pictures don’t change?”

RELATED CONTENT: “Stay Blessed’: Jamie Foxx Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Mysterious Hospitalization”