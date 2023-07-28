MadameNoire Featured Video

Azealia Banks is dragging Beyoncé, again. This time the controversial rapper and singer had another bone to pick with the Houston native over her hit album Renaissance.

On July 24, the 32-year-old femcee fanned flames at the Houston native on Instagram when a stan innocently commented that the Grammy Award-winning singer “should’ve sampled” Azealia’s music on Renaissance. Azealia wasn’t too thrilled to see the comment.

“She knew better,” Azealia penned to the fan. In a follow-up reply, Azealia said she would have taken legal action against Bey and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy if they had sampled her music.

“I would have sued her, Sony, Columbia, Parkwood, tidal AND Blue Ivy. I would have sued the fake Basquiat dreads right off [Jay-Z]’s head,” she added. “I’m not the one.”

Oddly, Azealia appeared to be praising Bey in the same Instagram post where she talked about breaking the singer’s bank with a potential lawsuit in the comments section. The “212” hitmaker claimed that the mother of three “should have been nominated for a rock Grammy” for her hit song “Suga Mama,” which appeared on the pop diva’s second studio album B-Day.

“‘Suga Mama’” is a ROCK song, and none of these stale rock bands have beat it. Go argue with ur mom. Beyoncé is eating all the white boys’ rock food on B-day,” the Fantasea crooner penned.

This isn’t the first time that Azealia has thrown shade at Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

In June 2022, the Harlemnite accused the Lemonade artist of trying to “erase” her contributions to house and dance music after she released her hit Renaissance single “Break My Soul.”

On her Instagram stories, the infamous provocateur kicked off her rant with a screenshot of a quote from a Metro U.K. article that discussed some of the influential artists Beyoncé pulled inspiration from for the new album.

“She loves the fact that so many Black writers and DJs are thriving in the dance scene over there and was paying attention to songs by people like MistaJam, David Asante, MNEK, Kamille and early Azealia Banks when brainstorming,” the article read.

The star wasn’t too happy to hear that Bey was “brainstorming” ideas from some of her early records. In her Instagram Stories, the Broke With Expensive Taste hitmaker claimed that her music was “miles beyond” the singer’s “flaccid and insecure attempt” at house music, according to AceShowbiz.

She also alleged that the star only released her hit single to pull in support during pride month. “When you don’t give a damn about the gays any other time of the year?” she asked.

In a long audio thread, also shared to her Instagram Stories, Azealia continued to grill Bey.

“So, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to encapsulate my music in time and say and say, like, you know, it’s vintage or something as if my last three releases have not whipped your ass? Are you kidding? As if I’m not showing major versatility and all of that. You want me to not be Yemaya so fucking badly. You want it to be Solange [Knowles.] You want it to be Chloe Bailey, The Little Mermaid movie, and you don’t include Azealia Banks? Like, oh my fucking God. You’re a joke,” she added.

Azealia Banks rose to fame in 2014 when she debuted her first studio album Broke With Expensive Taste. The album, which spawned her breakout hit “212,” reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200 chart. The opinionated artist has built a bad rep due to her fiery one-sided celebrity beef. Azealia has talked smack about Kanye West, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj. In June, netizens on Twitter slammed the Harlem rapper after she made an insensitive comment about the death of Ms. Jacky Oh.

Bey hasn’t responded to Azealia’s allegations, but something tells us she most likely never will. The 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer has been too busy tearing it up on the stage with Blue on her massive Renaissance World Tour. Earlier this month, the Queen B kicked off the U.S. leg of the tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Center. Blue hit the stage in heels for a surprise performance of “My Power.” Check out the sweet moment at the link below.

