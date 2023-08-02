MadameNoire Featured Video

Bow Wow is accused of stealing money from a 10-year-old child in a random and bizarre new lawsuit.

In a post shared on July 25, according to court documents obtained by @SpadeTVOfficial, the plaintiff’s camp argued that the “Like You” rapper accepted a $3,000 payment via CashApp for a musical feature he never recorded for the tween’s track. The lawsuit was reportedly filed by the child’s Tennessee-based father.

The duo demands that the rapper, born Shad Gregory Moss, coughs up $15,000 in damages and attorney fees. The filing stated that the suit was “based on the foregoing, and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures.”

What initially prompted the Tennessee father-daughter duo to ask Bow Wow for a feature on the youngster’s rap song is unclear. The source provided no information regarding whether the duo had proof that they sent their $3,000 payment to Bow Wow’s verified CashApp account.

The longtime musician and TV personality spoke with MADAMENOIRE in October 2022 about parenting his talented tween — daughter Shai Moss.

Bow Wow said although Shai posted clips of her various talents on social media, he wouldn’t push her to get into the entertainment industry anytime soon.

“I’m not the type of parent that’s like, ‘You have to do what dad does to keep the legacy going.’ It just so happens that I’m a cool dad [and] I have a cool job. She’s always watching, and she thinks it’s fun. She’s a daddy’s girl too, so she’s like whatever my dad’s doing, I want to do it, too.”

The father of two emphasized the importance of education and that his daughter remained in good academic standing.

“I told her [Shai] she can’t do anything unless those grades are up,” Bow said. “I don’t play that, and my mother didn’t play that. I’m instilling that in her as well, but I’m so proud of her. Just the brightest, smartest little girl a father could have. And I’m just thankful to have her in my life and thankful that she’s my daughter.”

