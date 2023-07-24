MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has been calling BS on media personality Ari Fletcher after she denied she underwent a BBL surgery.

However, the BS claims grew louder after she claimed Friday, July 21, that her big butt was causing her to have back problems.

“I don’t like to lay on my stomach because my butt shifts on my back, and it’s really heavy,” Ari said. “It’s pushing up on my back, so when I try to get up like that, the low part between your butt and your back, it be in a lot of pain.”

She continued, “And the fact that I’m really carrying around all this ass on a daily basis, it’s really starting to concern me because I don’t want to be old with back problems because I have a big butt.”

Last month, Ari advertised a 30-day fitness challenge, tweeting, “Surgery don’t do this! Stop talking all that s**t and get in the gym, h*e! Let’s go…”

A Twitter user called Ari out, writing, “Saying this after getting bbl’s and ass shots is insane.”

But Ari denied getting any work done to her rump, calling the user “ugly as f**k.”

But many people aren’t buying it because of how much her figure has changed. Additionally, Ari claiming her big butt was causing her back pains raised many eyes since many with naturally big butts say they haven’t experienced their butt shifting.

“This is [cap]. Anyone having back problems is because they have weak muscles, not because of the [peach] size, especially not when it’s natural.”

“The biopolymers shots are f**king her up already.”

“Ha!! The level of immaturity one shows when not being able to be TRUTHFUL is scary!!”

“Sounds very similar to problems KMichelle complained of in ref to her buttshots or bbl.”

However, others defended her, saying having a big bottom can be cumbersome on the back, especially when losing weight.

“I don’t usually believe the bs, but I definitely have had back problems since I was 13 because of my booty. I can relate to what she saying. The women in my family ass complain about back problems from the same reason.”

“Sleep with a pillow under your stomach and start stretching your back before you go to sleep and when you wake up! I’ve been telling my ladies about pool workouts because they work wonders!”

“I have the same issue and have had it since a teen. My lower back stays on fire. I actually have been seeing a chiropractor about it since 2019. I was told it is piriformis nerve damage due to the difference in ratio. I’ve never had surgery on my butt, but my waist and butt ratio has always been a 20-inch difference since I was 16. It hurts!”