A divorce party is the latest way Lil Scrappy plans to process his divorce plans from his estranged wife and Love & Hip Hop co-star, Bambi.

The rapper told his followers about the upcoming bash via a flyer posted on Instagram July 18. The RnB-infused celebration is going down at Penthouse Sports Bar in Atlanta from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m on July 20. Scrappy’s post noted that the divorce party will also be a celebration of being “back outside.” The night of debauchery will be hosted by his friends and fellow reality TV co-stars K. Botchey and Khaotic.

Scrappy’s caption also cryptically noted that he wanted to “release and just enjoy life” after “lies and evilness” have been “thrown” at him. Towards the end of his invite, he emphasized that all of Atlanta would be at the Penthouse to turn up over the end of his time as a husband.

“I showed y’all how I am married — I was cool for a long time. Now imma show y’all ‘Outside Scrappy.’ Like my pops said, ‘Why do we celebrate birth and death but we don’t celebrate separation from something that wasn’t for you?’ Hey, no more stress and anger and lies. Pull up if u inna A, the whole city coming out.”

The latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has shown intense drama concerning Scrappy and Bambi’s strained marriage.

The rapper shadily said his wife didn’t offer the support he needed as a man and husband. Meanwhile, Bambi told the couple’s co-stars that she’d been financially carrying their household.

“I feel like, as a wife, you should always make your husband feel like he’s ‘that guy.’ I wasn’t getting that from Bam, and, I mean, it’s got to come from somewhere else,” Scrappy stated.

“He keeps not paying his rent. So, because he’s also been behind on half the rent, I have to find somewhere else to live,” said Bambi, who shares three children with Scrappy.

As if that drama wasn’t bad enough, Momma Dee messily fueled the flames of the couple’s marital issues.

Scrappy’s meddling mother spoke about the rapper’s rekindled relationship with a former flame.

“[Scrappy’s] been able to confide in Diamond, and she got her issues. A week ago, she was talking about how she was waiting on her period — it’s too much,” Momma Dee divulged.

