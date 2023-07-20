In episode 1 of Bliss on a Budget, college sweethearts Tiera and Norman Belton plan their dream wedding while working with a budget that won’t break the bank.

The Beltons met at Cheney University (the nation’s first Historically Black College and University) and have been married for eight years—but the young couple settled for a ceremony at the courthouse their first time around.

Now, with children and a house in the mix, they’re ready to manifest the wedding they always envisioned. With a $10,000 budget to work with, the couple enlisted the help of Brooklyn-based wedding, event producer and star of Bliss On A Budget, Bianca Francois, to help keep them on track.

“They never had the opportunity to have the wedding of their dreams,” says Francois. “I’m definitely up for the challenge.”

The mission: plan Tiera and Norman’s dream wedding in four weeks with a budget of $10,000. Along the way, Francois offers practical ways to save money on everything from the venue to flowers to food.

Tip #1: Host all of the events in one space

For the venue, the couple went with a large, elegant ballroom at Galloping Hill Caterers in Union, New Jersey. “One of the best ways to get the most bang for your buck is to find a full-service location,” says Francois, who devised a way to use the ballroom for the ceremony, cocktail hour and reception. By optimizing the potential of a single space, the couple racked up big savings. “This particular venue starts at $10,500. I was able to save $5,000 off the initial price by having everything in one ballroom,” says Francois.

Tip #2: Offer signature drinks instead of an open bar

Instead of an open bar, Francois suggests offering a small selection of signature drinks instead. This way, guests will still have options while the couple’s bar expenses will be cut in half. Add a personal touch by offering specialty cocktails (or mocktails for the non-drinkers) crafted for your big day that blend colors, flavors and garnishes that complement the season and your theme.

Tip #3: Do a buffet spread instead of a plated dinner

The cost of plated dinners can quickly add up. “Plated dinners can run anywhere from $75 to $225 per person depending where you’re going, so moving over to a buffet saved us so much,” says Francois. The couple actually preferred serving dinner buffet style to make everyone’s meal a more flexible experience. “I like the buffet idea because I think people get more options,” says Norman. “One thing about having a plated dinner you’re stuck with your selection. So with the buffet, you get a little bit of everything.”

Tip #4: Send out digital wedding invites instead of paper

Since the couple was tight on time, digital invitations made sense. Not only is this a sustainable option, it saves money on postage and printing as well. Standard wedding invites can cost between $350 and $2,500, according to Francois.

Tip #5: Opt for smaller centerpieces with fewer florals

To save on florals, designer Marie Jean-Baptiste, owner of Marie’s Blooms, got creative. Instead of individual bouquets, she arranged two smaller centerpiece bouquets and placed candles to add dimension to the look. By spray painting the flowers (with florist spray paint), she achieved the edgy and cool yet elegant look that the Beltons desired for their big day.

For more money-saving tips for your big day, be sure to watch episode 1 of Bliss on a Budget.

Bliss on a Budget is a new series that follows happy couples as they plan their dream weddings on a budget. As financially savvy couples opt for cost-effective nuptials over lavish affairs, this approach is growing in popularity. Follow along and discover practical tips on how to save big for your big day.

In episode 2 of Bliss on a Budget, college sweethearts Tiera and Norman Belton finally get the fairytale wedding of their dreams.

The couple gave themselves four weeks and a budget of $10,000 to make their dream wedding a reality. To guide them on their journey, they teamed up with Brooklyn-based wedding and event producer Bianca Francois, who found practical ways to save money and stay on budget.

Eight beautiful years of marriage

As the wedding approaches, the Beltons are getting ready for their big day. College sweethearts and Cheney University grads Tiera and Norman tied the knot eight years ago in a courthouse ceremony, so they’ve had this wedding on their wishlist for quite some time.

“After eight beautiful years of marriage, I finally get to have a wedding ceremony with my wife,” says Norman. “It’s something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time. We put certain goals before this, and we accomplished those goals. To be able to circle back and finally have that fairytale wedding that we’ve always wanted, and doing it on a budget, how better could it be?”

Shaking off her nerves, Tiera is ready to walk down the aisle and make it official. “Norman is my peace. Anytime I’m going through something, he’s always the first person I call. And I’m just really excited to do this,” Tiera says. “I love him immensely, and I can’t wait to see where we’re at 30 years from now.”

Starting new family traditions

For both Tiera and Norman, this wedding is about starting new traditions. “For my family, I think this is like the first big wedding that we’ve had anything like this, so for our kids to see it, I think it’s building tradition,” says Norman. “I think it’s showing them what love’s supposed to be.”

“Most of the women in my family haven’t gotten married the traditional way. The majority of them have always gone to the Justice of Peace,” says Tiera. “And with yesterday being the anniversary of the day we buried my grandmother, to have everybody there was honestly beautiful. Starting new traditions—even though it took us eight years, but hey, we’re here.”

How much did the couple save?

The Beltons were able to make their big day extra special while staying on budget.

Their wedding planner Francois breaks down the couple’s total savings for the day.

“So when I first started with Tiera and Norman, we were aiming for a budget of $10,000,” she says. “By doing the signature drinks instead of an open bar and having a buffet instead of a plated dinner, we were able to save about $3,000. So all in, this venue came to about $7,100. What really saved us here was having all the celebrations in one room. We avoided a ceremony fee, extra decor and extra staff.”

The Beltons’ special day turned out as magical as they had hoped, proving that a stunning wedding doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

“I think this journey with Tiera and Norman is a perfect way to show that you can still have a blissful experience while staying in your budget,” says Francois.

For more money-saving tips for your big day, be sure to watch episode 2 of Bliss on a Budget.

