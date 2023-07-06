MadameNoire Featured Video

Raekwon said “I do” to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine on June 30. The Wu-Tang Clan affiliate celebrated his wedding with a star-studded list of attendees, including Fat Joe, Nas and Noreaga. Fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck and RZA also came out to support the rapper on his big day.

A few photos shared to Inspectah Deck’s Instagram account captured the “Protect Ya Neck” hitmaker wearing a cream-colored floral suit jacket as he smiled alongside family and friends with his beautiful bride Jasmine. Deck was also suited up in a beautiful black satin blazer.

In the caption, the rap star penned a sweet message in honor of The Chef’s wedding day. “Congratulations to my bro @raekwon Proud and honored to be part of your journey, king!!” he wrote.

Nas kept the love flowing on his page. The Queens native shared a group photo that captured him and several hip-hop legends posing for a picture with the newly married emcee.

“Rae Day! Congratulations to @raekwon & his family. ~From the family,” he captioned the sweet image.

The celebratory messages did not stop there.

Fat Joe reposted Nas’s epic hip-hop family photo with a caption that read, “Family Ties @raekwon love you.”

Noreaga also showed love to the rapper on Instagram, calling the rhymer’s wedding a “movie.”

RZA joined in on the wedding day praises, too. The veteran rapper wished Rae and his “new wife” well on their marriage journey. “Congratulations to my Brother Raekwon and his new wife, Jasmine. Talani and I had a great time at your wedding,” the Staten Island native added.

Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, the music exec responsible for signing the Wu-Tang Clan as a group, also took to social media to honor the beautiful couple. “Congrats @raekwon and Jasmine on your wedding family’s pictures,” he captioned a photo carousel of highlights from the ceremony.

Raekwon has kept the details about his love life with Jasmine relatively private over the last decade, but the hip-hop OG opened up about his rap career in the 2021 memoir From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan.

“I felt like I was ready to tell my story,” the “C.R.E.A.M.” artist told NME following the book’s release. “When you’ve covered as much ground as I have in the game and received so many accolades from peers and fans, you want to give them something else. Something that helps them paint a vision of how The Chef came to be.”

​​During an interview with MADAMENOIRE in February, the rap icon revealed that he was working on a documentary that would chronicle the making of his iconic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Read all about it below.

RELATED CONTENT: Raekwon ‘The Chef’ Talks Hip-Hop Culture And Bagging A Super Bowl Commercial