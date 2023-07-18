MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana is international now. On July 15, the “Wolf Pussy” artist took a trip across the pond to England to perform her first show overseas. The mother of three wasn’t afraid to let her raunchy side shine around the streets of London.

Before she hit the stage in Brixton, Suki took some time to explore a few sites in London.

One video posted to the rapper’s Instagram account captured her strutting about Londontown in a floral chiffon maxi dress as she shouted, “I’m trying to get my coochie stretched and eat a nigga ass! I’ll be eating a nigga’s ass today in London!”

Suki stopped in front of a group of white women who looked absolutely appalled when she blurted out the obscene statement. To make matters even worse, the rap star was in front of Buckingham Palace when she decided to let the whole world know about her ass-eating fetish. Towards the end of the video, the “Grinch” rapper gave a twirl for the camera and sipped her glass of champagne right before she hopped in her private car.

Then, the rap star raced over to Pop Brixton to perform her first international show. Suki, real name Destiny Lanette Henderson, performed her viral hit “Eating” for a packed crowd. One video shared to the sexy rapper’s Instagram account showed fans in Brixton screaming the lyrics to the raunchy hit as Suki hyped up the audience. The femcee was joined by Afro B, a popular artist and radio host in England, who appears on her new single “Casamigos.”

Fans on Instagram shared mixed reactions to Suki’s insane outburst in front of Buckingham Palace.

“Now Suki, you know them Caucasians ain’t used to that,” wrote one concerned user.

Another person wrote that the rapper was “embarrassing” herself in London. “Ight now you didn’t have to do all that in front of Queen Camilla and King Phillip,” another user added.

Some fans got a kick out of seeing the rhymer scare the shit out of the white women in the video.

“My stomach hurts from laughing. Them white people gonna always remember that day,” another person commented.

One fan joked, “Ik that white lady scared for her LIFEEE like these girls eating ass???! What!”

Suki, we’re rooting for you girl, but that was a lot!

Suki, 31, topped off her London visit with a little partying. After the show, the rap star, who performed topless at a show in March, hopped over to Proud City London to dance the night away with Afro B and a bunch of London baddies. Suki dressed to impress for the occasion, too. The Delaware native shined in a multi-color Monica Bandage mini dress from Fashion Nova. The unapologetic rap star paired the look with red pumps and a yellow purse. She completed the ensemble with a natural beat and a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Check out a few highlights from Suki’s England visit below. What do you think? Was Suki doing a little too much?

