MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper YK Osiris is facing allegations of sexual assault after going full-on creep with a video of him forcibly attempting to kiss rising hip-hop star Sukihana twice.

On June 13, fans of the “Grinch” femcee flocked to Twitter to slam Osiris after the cringy video hit the internet.

In the short clip, Sukihana and comedians Lil Duval, Funny Marco and internet personality Buster Scher were commentating for the Crew League Basketball tournament game in Atlanta when Osiris stormed the stage and accosted the petite rapper from behind. Osiris’ pervy ass proceeded to rub Sukihana’s shoulders as Duval, Marco and Scher looked on as the cringeworthy moment unfolded.

Then, the “Valentine” rhymer stooped to an all-time low when he pulled the Delaware native’s head back and began kissing her on the neck and eventually tried to open-mouth kiss her twice. Suki, real name Destiny Lanette Henderson, looked awkward and shocked as she tried to squirm away from the creep rapper. If you listen closely to the video, you can hear her yelling at the rap star to stop. Osiris, not catching Sukihana’s clues, stupidly laughed and even dapped up the cameraman who was standing on the side of the platform.

It’s important to note that Duval, Marco and Scher never stepped in to stop Osiris’s creep antics.

An insider claimed that Sukihana did not know YK Osiris.

According to TMZ, sources close to Sukihana said she and Osiris “don’t have any sort of relationship.”

She reportedly doesn’t even know the rapper. The insider said that Suki was trying to remain professional during the uncomfortable encounter at the Crew League Basketball tournament in Atlanta, but the incident was “disturbing” for the Wolf Pussy artist.

Sukihana has deleted her Twitter account since the traumatizing incident. Before she disappeared from the platform, the rapper, who sparked controversy when she performed topless at a show back in March, tweeted that she wanted to “hide” following the embarrassing exchange.

“I feel things more [than] the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday, but today I’ve been crying all day,” Suki, who justifiably should’ve punched the creep rapper in the face, added, according to TMZ. “I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while.”

Twitter users have been sounding off about the disturbing clip.

Fans of the rapper flamed Osiris for putting his grubby hands and mouth on the femcee. Many argued that although Sukihana often raps about being sexually liberated in her music, it gave him no right to force himself on the burgeoning rap star without consent. A few pissed-off netizens slammed Duval, Marco and Scher for doing nothing to stop Osiris.

Some users questioned why Sukihana did not fight back to defend herself. An ally named @TracyKing argued that the rapper probably “shut down” out of fear.

“These actions are so intrusive and shocking that a lot of women, myself included, end up shutting down instead of fighting back,” the user added.

Slut Walk founder Amber Rose weighed in on consent, Osiris’ behavior and Sukihana needing support via her Instagram stories.

“I’m so sorry you had to go through that @sukihanagoat. My heart breaks for you,” the 39-year-old College Hill star wrote in her Instagram stories.

Rose also questioned followers about what happened to “protect Black women” as three clowns sat on stage watching Sukihana being violated without consent.

MN sends love and light to Sukihana during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Sukihana Reveals She Wasn’t Initially Feeling The Dog Walk Scene In ‘Slut Me Out’ On ‘The Breakfast Club’