Keke Palmer said it plainly that only the “bag” matters to her.

On July 15, at this year’s Broccoli City Festival, the “Big Boss” told the audience via a remixed track that she was about her paper and didn’t “need a nigga” while shouting out her adorable infant son, Leodis, for giving her her postpartum cakes. The “nigga” in question may be more not-so-subtle shade at her insecure baby daddy, Darius Jackson.

Keke rapped, “Lil booties matter. My son gave me some ass. I’m my own boss, and I got my own cash. I don’t need a nigga– only thing I need’s a bag.”

Oop.

The 29-year-old multihyphenate brought the house down in more ways than one. Keke also blessed the audience during her lit performance with cash.

Joking with her dancers, she said, “They think I came all the way to Broccoli City to give out t-shirts. Eric, bring the briefcase… NOW! That’s right, $10,000. Who wanna come on stage and party with the ‘Big Boss’?”

The Broccoli City Festival crowd went wild. Then the video showed fans from the audience turning up on stage with Keke with dollar bills in their hands as she shot Skrilla into the audience with a money gun.

The gracious performer thanked the audience for “turning up” with her.

On July 7, Keke shaded Darius by creating merchandise using his infamous line, “You’re a Motha.”

The marketing genius launched merchandise with the slogan “I’m a Motha” to fans’ delight on social media.

“One thing is certain, and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 ‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullshit’ shirts available NOW! Link in bio 🙂 To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good, I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The 29-year-old actress and singer also highlights from the Broccoli City Festival on her Instagram July 17.

She posted a poignant photo of her and her dancer praying before her performance.

“The performance prayer always hits different! Thanks, Ashe, for leading it, and thank you to all my dancers and band and TEAM!! @tophatro I love you for life!”

She also gave a heartfelt “thank you” to the Broccoli City Festival crowd.

“Thank youuuu, @broccolicity, for letting me take the stage!! Thank you to DC for all the love. Shout out to all my OG fans that have been waiting for me to do more shows, from the Lauren EP to Virgo Tendencies and so onnn. I promise, for the Big Boss album, you won’t have to wait years for a tour! It’s coming 😍”

Keke isn’t the only person giving Darius the blues. Amanda Seales dragged him and his brother Sarunas Jackson on her July 10 podcast. Seales called Darius’ behavior a “red flag” after he attempted to chastise his partner for wearing a revealing ensemble to see Usher perform.

“You do something like this in public. You doing even more in private,” she explained to co-host Jeremiah as they chopped it up about the incident. “This ain’t even a red flag. This is probably a scorching hot bursting-in-flames flag.”

She even went in on her former love interest from HBO’s Insecure, Sarunas.

“His brother had the nerve to open his tacky mouth trap on Twitter in 2019 to come and disparage me about something that he had nothing to do with. And, so you know, like brother like brother. Two cornballs in a pod.”

Despite what happened between Keke and Darius, the star’s light doesn’t seem to be dimming soon.