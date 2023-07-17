MadameNoire Featured Video

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be rekindling their long-lost friendship, but Black Twitter is still #TeamJordyn and ain’t trying to hear that noise.

On July 15, the reality TV star and her former best friend were photographed leaving a sushi restaurant together in Los Angeles. The unexpected reunion comes nearly four years after the close gal pals were torn apart after Woods was reportedly caught kissing Tristan Thompson, the former boyfriend of Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

It’s unclear how the two reconnected, but Jenner and Woods appeared to be all smiles as they left their dinner outing Saturday. The 25-year-old beauty entrepreneur and model was dressed to impress for their reunion, too.

Woods, 25, rocked a colorful curve-hugging maxi dress to dinner. The fashion guru and influencer styled her flashy look with a golden choker and a pair of long, glitzy, golden earrings. The California native completed her ensemble with a dark purple purse and a sleek updo that complemented her striking cheekbones. One photo captured Woods laughing and smiling as she trailed behind Jenner out of the restaurant.

Her former reinvented bestie opted for a pair of black high-waisted trousers and a fitted one-shoulder crop that showed off her tiny weeny waistline. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tied the casual look together with a pair of sunglasses.

The unexpected reunion was a bit shocking, given how Jenner and the Kardashian clan tried to turn the world against Woods in 2019.

What happened between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods?

Four years ago, Jenner and Woods’ inseparable friendship was torn apart after news emerged that the latter kissed Thompson at a party. The burgeoning actress admitted to sharing a kiss with the former NBA star during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. The Smiths reportedly were apparently with the shits over the Kardashian’s actions toward the socialite.

Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, Woods admitted that she went to Thompson’s house following their shocking encounter. She did not share details about what happened during their link-up.

The kiss also led to Kardashian breaking up with Tristan for the umpteenth time. The mother of two called Woods out on Twitter for overstepping her boundaries.

“You ARE the reason my family broke up!” the True American founder wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Other members of the Kardashian clan also dragged the actress to hell and back for her mistake.

When news of Jenner and Woods’ reunion hit social media, some Twitter users weren’t too happy to hear about the former besties reuniting.

Some netizens said they wanted Khloé and the Kardashian clan to apologize to Woods after they publicly shamed her for hooking up with Thompson. A few users noted how the famous family did not keep the same energy for Thompson when he got caught in a wild cheating scandal and fathered another child with a woman in 2022.

A few fans were ticked off to see Woods walking behind Jenner in the viral photos. One user said it was time for the young model to step out of the Kardashian spotlight and live up to her own name.

“They need to know that your name is Jordyn Woods and not a damn name behind another,” the fan added.

Yikes!

What do you think about Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner reuniting? Are y’all here for it, or is it time for them to leave their friendship in the dust? Tell us in the comments section.

