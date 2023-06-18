MadameNoire Featured Video

Kylie Jenner is being sued by a model who claimed she wasn’t paid on time for a photo shoot that the reality TV star conducted in 2020. According to TMZ, a model named Sasha Palma is coming for Jenner’s coins and adding tax for the time that she went unpaid for a photoshoot connected to the Hulu star’s Kylie Cosmetics brand.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Palma claimed that she was hired by Jenner’s beauty brand for a one-day shoot in June and August of 2020. The gorgeous star was recruited for a daily rate of $2,000.

Allegedly, the muse was contracted to receive payment for the work in July and in September, but according to the lawsuit, Jenner’s company failed to deliver her fee on both occasions. Palma said it took “more than 30 days” to receive her checks.

Now, the Los Angeles-based beauty is coming to collect her fee and then some.

The model, represented under DT Model Management, says she believes Jenner could have paid her in a timely fashion. She’s suing the mother and entrepreneur for a whopping $120,000, which includes penalty fees for both of the late payments.

After news of Palma’s lawsuit soared across the media, a representative for Jenner told TMZ that the modeling muse was contracted under a Net 45 payment schedule. They claimed that she was paid well before the deadline and that they had the receipts to prove it. Another source close to the reality TV star said it was possible that Palma’s management company withheld the payment from her.

According to the insider, the model, who has struck a pose for major brands like Maygel Coronel and Color Department, asked for a letter of recommendation from Kylie Cosmetics, which the company did not provide. The source added that Palma’s management team also tried to contact Jenner for more photoshoots after the 2020 missed payment debacle.

Yikes! Who do you think is telling the truth here?

