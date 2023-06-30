MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release her new album in November. The rapper and fashion icon took to Instagram on June 28 to reveal the big news to fans.

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” Minaj, 40, captioned a photo of herself rocking her iconic pink wing.

“But since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes,” the rapper continued. “MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23. and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2. “

Towards the end of her lengthy letter, the Queens native thanked all of her fans for their love and support over the years.

“At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously, the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date,” the Grammy nominated star added.

The Barbz flooded the hip-hop star’s comments section with positive reactions to the news.

JT, one-half of the City Girls, commented, “I want a song like ‘Save me’ on here, please & thank you.”

Another stan penned, “Omg!!!! It’s like going back in time. Playing all your albums over and over. It’s like experiencing all of that nostalgia, never gets old. We love you, Queen!”

A third user wrote, “I WILL LIVE, EAT, BREATHE PINK FRIDAY 2. AMEN.”

In 2010, Minaj soared to fame after she released her debut album Pink Friday, just shy of her 28th birthday. The album spawned classics like “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass,” which reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The project also received a certified diamond plaque from the RIAA.

The mother and entrepreneur continued to serve up audio heat on Queen in 2018. The popular album spawned her hit single “Chun-Li,” which earned a coveted spot on the U.S. Top 10 Single list.

After a five-year hiatus, it seems like Minaj finally has that lyrical pen zooming across the pad again, and we love to see it. Pink Friday 2 won’t drop until November, but the rap star has been giving fans a dose of her lyrical magic through a number of exciting features.

On June 30, Minaj teased an upcoming collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert on her Instagram page. The mother of one will appear on a track called “Endless Fashion” on the “XO Tour Llif3” artist’s forthcoming Pink Tape compilation.

Earlier this month, the “Anaconda” hitmaker teamed up with rising hip-hop star Ice Spice to create “Barbie World,” a major bop that will be featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Are you hyped for Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comments section, and congrats to the queen!

