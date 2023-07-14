MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez is fighting tooth and nail to secure a new lawyer ahead of his Aug. 7 sentencing, but the rapper isn’t having the best of luck.

In a new article published July 12, Law and Crime writer Meghan Cuniff revealed that the Canadian star was pleading with the Los Angeles court to have high power attorney Ronda Renee Dixon take over his case. Dixon would have substituted for Matthew Barhoma, the legal aid that took over his shooting trial against Megan Thee Stallion in April. But now, Orange County attorney Ed Welbourn will be substituting for Barhoma. Details about the switch are still unclear.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, signed a substitution of counsel on June 29.

According to Dixon, the rap star believes that Barhoma and his primary lawyer Jose Baez are “taking advantage” of him. “They’ve had him sign powers of attorneys. They’re acting on his behalf. … They’re not really asking him what he wants,” the law official told Cuniff in the new article. Lanez really wants Dixon to work alongside Baez, but the Miami-based attorney has been tight-lipped about details surrounding the case.

“Me and him have some serious issues because he won’t talk to me,” Dixon revealed.

The pressure is starting to get to Lanez now that his sentencing is just weeks away. According to Dixon, the “LUV” artist has been subjected “to cruel and unusual punishment” as he eagerly awaits to hear the verdict about his fate in jail. Officials have placed the rhymer in “isolation due to his celebrity status,” which Dixon believes is unfair.

“Because Mr. Peterson has viable, meritorious post-conviction litigation, this court should award bail. The unconstitutional nature of his confinement provides ample justification,” her motion states. “Peterson’s conviction is not punishable by death. Because he will apply for probation, file an appeal, and pursue additional post-conviction remedies, this court should admit him bail within the court’s discretion.”

Lanez isn’t doing too well in prison, according to Dixon.

The lawyer revealed that the convicted rapper was “totally despondent” and that his “eyes were black” during her last visit. “He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, ‘You want to go to state prison? Why?’ He said, ‘At least I’ll be able to go out in the yard and talk to people,’” Dixon shared. “That upset me. I don’t think he’s guilty.”

Dixon was hoping to help Lanez pursue a new trial to assess for any evidentiary errors that could help to exonerate him, but it looks like a new trial won’t be happening anytime soon.

Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022. The hip-hop star faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada.

